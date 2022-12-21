World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

COP15 Deal “Has Failed Biodiversity And Could Still Fail Indigenous Peoples” – Survival Statement

Wednesday, 21 December 2022, 6:01 am
Press Release: Survival International

In a statement issued today, Survival International said the Global Biodiversity Framework (GBF) agreed at COP15 has “failed biodiversity, and could still fail Indigenous peoples if, as we’ve seen before, promises to respect the rights of Indigenous people are ignored by the conservation industry.”

Survival said that the GBF “failed to take the bold step required to really protect nature – to recognize that Indigenous peoples are the best conservationists and that the best way to protect biodiversity is to protect their land rights.”

Crucially, despite a last-minute and powerful intervention by the International Indigenous Forum on Biodiversity, calling for Indigenous territories to count towards the 30 percent target [the plan to turn 30% of the planet into Protected Areas by 2030], this demand was rejected, principally by European countries, despite widespread evidence showing that Indigenous peoples protect their lands better than anyone else and that their territories should be a key mechanism in biodiversity protection. This once again showed that the colonial mentality in conservation – the claim that “Western conservationists” “know best” – is still alive and well.

The head of Survival's Decolonize Conservation campaign, Fiore Longo said today: “What we saw in Montreal is evidence that we can’t trust the conservation industry, business and powerful countries to do the right thing. We will keep fighting for the respect and recognition of Indigenous land rights. Whoever cares about biodiversity should be doing the same thing."

Read the full statement here.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from Survival International on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 



Israel: UN Experts Condemn Record Year Of Israeli Violence In The Occupied West Bank
UN experts* condemned the rampant Israeli settler violence and excessive use of force by Israeli forces against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank this year... More>>


Somalia: Famine Narrowly Averted – So Far, Warn UN Humanitarians
In Somalia, a full-blown famine has been narrowly averted for now, but the hunger emergency has not gone away, UN humanitarians said on Tuesday... More>>


UN: More Than 11,000 Children Killed Or Injured In Yemen Conflict: UNICEF
More than 11,000 boys and girls have been killed or injured in the war in Yemen - an average of four a day since fighting escalated in 2015, though the number is likely to be far higher, the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has reported...
More>>



UN: Honours Pioneering Initiatives To Restore Ecosystems Worldwide
Ten initiatives from around the globe, which together aim to restore more than 68 million hectares of land and coastlines, have been recognized by the UN... More>>


Myanmar: UN Human Rights Chief Alarmed At Death Sentences By Secretive Military Courts
Chief Volker Türk on Friday expressed shock that more than 130 people have now been sentenced to death by military courts behind closed-doors in Myanmar... More>>


UNFCCC: COP27 Reaches Breakthrough Agreement On New “Loss And Damage” Fund For Vulnerable Countries
The United Nations Climate Change Conference COP27 closed today with a breakthrough agreement to provide “loss and damage” funding for vulnerable countries hit hard by climate disasters... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 