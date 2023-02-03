VATUD MP Continue To Deliver Life Touching CDF Projects

Member of Parliament for Vatud Constituency in Temotu Province Honourable Freda Rotutafi Rangirei is continuing to facilitate eloquent livelihood projects aiming at improving livelihood in its constituency with the procurement of ten Outboard Motor Engines (OBMs).

Hon. Rangirei, MP who is also the Minister for the Ministry of Women, Youth, Children & Family Affairs (MWYCFA) procured the ten OBMs which include two 40-horsepower and eight 15-horsepower Yamaha engines toward transport and fisheries project in her constituency.

The assistance also targeted at improving transport and fisheries activities for communities in the constituency, which are featured in the constituency’s development plan.

The OBMs were procured from Fleet Solomons using the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) at a total cost of $385,000.

Fleet Solomons is a locally owned business and also a Government’s preferred supplier recognised by the Ministry of Rural Development (MRD) under its Preferred Supplier Arrangement (PSA).

During a brief handover ceremony on Wednesday 1st February 2023 at her residential area in Honiara, Honourable Rangirei said she was very happy to receive these 10 OBM from their supplier Fleet Solomons.

“These OBMs were part of the 2022 transport and fisheries project which we could not receive in time to deliver to the recipients in my constituency due to COVID-19 and the impact it had on our supplier,” she explained

But she commended the supplier for their tireless effort in making sure that these OBMs were finally handed over to the constituency in the presence of their Constituency Development Officer Justin Faka Tanema.

“Like I said, these OBMs will go towards the transport and fishery project in Vatud Constituency aiming at improving their livelihood.

“As we are all aware Vatu constituency is surrounded by ocean therefore my office is adamant that the transport and fishing project will in many ways help my people,” she said.

Hon Rangirei also highlighted that the Vatud constituency has improved despite the many criticisms on social media.

“It is my responsibility to improve the livelihood of my people and I will continue to do my part for my constituency as mandated by them,” she added.

Honourable Rangirei further affirmed that the transport and fishing project will continue. She also conveyed her apology for the lateness due to COVID-19 but assure them that they will receive their OBMs soon.

She also congratulated the recipients who were lucky to receive their OBM but challenge them to use them for their intended purposes.

“These are very important assets that will be used to help improve your livelihoods so use them properly and look after them,” she added.

Honourable Rangirei also thanked Fleet Solomons and other suppliers for their continuous positive support and for working together over the years to-date.

“We do understand that COVID-19 badly affected all of us including our suppliers but that does not stop us from working together to assist our rural people’s livelihood.

“Vatud constituency would also like to acknowledge the national government and the People’s Republic of China (PRC) for the funds which were facilitated by the Ministry of Rural Development through the 50 constituency,” she said.

Fleet Solomons Company Managing Director Kensley Manu who handed over the OBMs thanked MRD for engaging his local company.

Manu said Fleet Solomons Company had won the right to supply the engines under the MRD’s preferred supplier arrangement and he said this is not the first time as he had already supplied OBMs to Temotu Vatud constituency in the past.

Fleet Solomon’s also supplied development project materials to other constituencies in the past years.

“Therefore, I would like to register my sincere appreciation to the government through MRD for their trust and confidence not only to work with our constituencies but seeing it fit to support our local companies,” he added.

MRD, administrator of the CDF program also continues to work very closely with the approved preferred suppliers making sure they deliver materials what is expected of them.

The constituency also conducted its major and successful CDF projects delivery in the constituency in October last year. Projects delivered at that time include boats and engines (OBMs) under the constituency fishing projects, churches and schools hardware materials projects, small income generating projects for individuals and hardware materials for two clinics rest house for patients at Utupua and Vanikoro Islands.

Honourable Rangirei is the current Minister for MWYCFA in the Democratic Coalition Government for Advancement (DCGA).

© Scoop Media

