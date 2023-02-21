Indigenous Peoples In The Philippines Continue To Struggle Against Mega-dam Project

Filipino Indigenous Peoples’ groups and advocates storm the streets of Metro Manila on February 20 to reiterate their call against the construction of the New Centennial Water Source – Kaliwa Dam Project in the borders of Rizal and Quezon Province.

“We mobilized today to emphasize our firm opposition against the construction of the New Centennial Water Source – Kaliwa Dam Project—which we see as anti-people and anti-environment. We have been fighting against this project for decades, under the rule of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr. and we continue to do so under his son’s new regime” says indigenous Dumagat Kakay Tolentino, spokesperson of the Network Opposed to Kaliwa-Kanan-Laiban Dam.

The NWCS-KDP, a project proposed by the Metro Manila Waterworks and Sewage System (MWSS), is being sold as a “solution” to the water problem of Metro Manila, the country’s capital region.

Construction saw fast-tracking last year under the new Marcos regime, according to the proponents of the dam project, they were able to do this because of Indigenous Peoples gave their consent to the project. But Indigenous Dumagats say otherwise. Indigenous Peoples protesting the project only shows that the “consent” the Philippine government is parroting is a sham.

“Defense of ancestral lands and waters is integral in realizing Indigenous Peoples right to self-determination. Submerging almost a hundred hectares of lands will cause irreparable loss of sacred sites, forests, biodiversity and communities in a crucial time we are battling against planetary devastation due to climate change,” says Beverly Longid, IPMSDL’s Global Coordinator.

At the time of writing over 300 Dumagat-Remontados are taking on a 5-day march from Sierra Madre to Malacanang, the Philippine President’s residence to assert their opposition against the project.

Dumagats acknowledge the water crisis and the need for a solution, but for Indigenous Peoples and environmental activists however, the rights of Indigenous Peoples, environmental protection, and the people’s right to clean water should not conflict with each other, rather alternative solutions should be sought to provide the needs of the people whilst safeguarding their rights.

The NCWS-KDP is part of a larger picture that exposes China as an imperialist power interested in dumping its excess capital in poor, underdeveloped, and exploited countries such as the Philippines.

China’s activities in other countries only reaffirm and make the pattern clearer, they have been investing in dams, hydroelectric projects and other energy and transportation projects in Indigenous territories in Myanmar, Laos and Honduras, whilst deliberately disregarding the rights of Indigenous Peoples.

“We can clearly see that these mega projects and huge foreign investments are linked to the increasing conflicts, harassments, criminalization and worst the murder of Indigenous Peoples in these communities,” Beverly Longid finishes.#

© Scoop Media

