World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Indigenous Peoples In The Philippines Continue To Struggle Against Mega-dam Project

Tuesday, 21 February 2023, 7:58 pm
Press Release: IPMSDL

Filipino Indigenous Peoples’ groups and advocates storm the streets of Metro Manila on February 20 to reiterate their call against the construction of the New Centennial Water Source – Kaliwa Dam Project in the borders of Rizal and Quezon Province.

“We mobilized today to emphasize our firm opposition against the construction of the New Centennial Water Source – Kaliwa Dam Project—which we see as anti-people and anti-environment. We have been fighting against this project for decades, under the rule of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr. and we continue to do so under his son’s new regime” says indigenous Dumagat Kakay Tolentino, spokesperson of the Network Opposed to Kaliwa-Kanan-Laiban Dam.

The NWCS-KDP, a project proposed by the Metro Manila Waterworks and Sewage System (MWSS), is being sold as a “solution” to the water problem of Metro Manila, the country’s capital region.

Construction saw fast-tracking last year under the new Marcos regime, according to the proponents of the dam project, they were able to do this because of Indigenous Peoples gave their consent to the project. But Indigenous Dumagats say otherwise. Indigenous Peoples protesting the project only shows that the “consent” the Philippine government is parroting is a sham.

“Defense of ancestral lands and waters is integral in realizing Indigenous Peoples right to self-determination. Submerging almost a hundred hectares of lands will cause irreparable loss of sacred sites, forests, biodiversity and communities in a crucial time we are battling against planetary devastation due to climate change,” says Beverly Longid, IPMSDL’s Global Coordinator.

At the time of writing over 300 Dumagat-Remontados are taking on a 5-day march from Sierra Madre to Malacanang, the Philippine President’s residence to assert their opposition against the project.

Dumagats acknowledge the water crisis and the need for a solution, but for Indigenous Peoples and environmental activists however, the rights of Indigenous Peoples, environmental protection, and the people’s right to clean water should not conflict with each other, rather alternative solutions should be sought to provide the needs of the people whilst safeguarding their rights.

The NCWS-KDP is part of a larger picture that exposes China as an imperialist power interested in dumping its excess capital in poor, underdeveloped, and exploited countries such as the Philippines.

China’s activities in other countries only reaffirm and make the pattern clearer, they have been investing in dams, hydroelectric projects and other energy and transportation projects in Indigenous territories in Myanmar, Laos and Honduras, whilst deliberately disregarding the rights of Indigenous Peoples.

“We can clearly see that these mega projects and huge foreign investments are linked to the increasing conflicts, harassments, criminalization and worst the murder of Indigenous Peoples in these communities,” Beverly Longid finishes.#

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Support Independent Journalism

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a Member Find out more

Find more from IPMSDL on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 



Save The Children: Over 900 Hours Underground: Children In Ukraine Endure Life In Bunkers As War Enters Second Year

Children in Ukraine have been forced to hide underground for an average of about 920 hours in the last year - equivalent to 38.3 days or more than a month - since the conflict in Ukraine escalated, Save the Children said today...
More>>



UN Chief: End Political Stalemate In Libya Now

Overcoming the current political impasse in Libya can unleash much-needed progress in tackling myriad crises there, the UN chief said on Friday at a high-level meeting of the African Union in the Ethiopian capital... More>>


UN Chief: 78 Million Children Don’t Go To School At All
A staggering 78 million girls and boys around the world today “don’t go to school at all” because of conflict, climate disasters and displacement – while tens of millions more receive only sporadic teaching... More>>



ICHRP: Calls For An End To US Military Presence In The Philippines
“The International Coalition for Human Rights in the Philippines (ICHRP) is very critical of the recent announcement of the Philippine government that US troops will be approved to operate out of additional Philippine military bases,” said Peter Murphy, ICHRP Chairperson... More>>

World Vision:Warns Of Spiralling Health Crisis And Spread Of Disease In Syria Following Earthquakes

World Vision is concerned about growing health needs in Syria following the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that hit Southern Türkiye and Northern Syria on February 6th... More>>



UN: Reduce Pollution To Combat ‘Superbugs’ And Other Anti-microbial Resistance

Up to 10 million people could die annually by 2050 due to anti-microbial resistance (AMR), the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) said in a report launched in Bridgetown, Barbados... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 