Statement From The Embassy Of Israel In New Zealand

Yesterday, Israel launched a military operation to eliminate the Iranian nuclear threat – an existential threat to Israel.

In recent years, the radical Iranian regime has been devoted to the destruction of the State of Israel, not just as an ideal but as a binding directive.

Furthermore, Iran is the world’s primary state sponsor of terrorism. Over the years, the Iranian regime has been investing in a massive military buildup in order to execute its declared vision – the destruction of Israel.

The Iranian regime has been promoting an extensive and clandestine nuclear weapon program while conducting negotiations in bad faith, deceiving the world, and taking advantage of the diplomatic efforts as a cover-up.

IAEA reports prove, without a doubt, that the Iranian nuclear program is not meant for peaceful purposes but rather for military objectives.

While rapidly enriching uranium, Iran has been developing over the years advanced means of delivery (missiles) and continuing to advance weaponization efforts.

Iran is only moments away from a nuclear weapon. The threat posed by Iran is imminent, and Israel has no choice but to remove it before it is too late.

Iran accumulated large amounts of highly enriched uranium that are sufficient for more than 9 nuclear bombs. A third of which was enriched and accumulated in the last three months alone – a drastic increase of production volume. This ill intended action was conducted in parallel with the US negotiations.

Recently, Iran has made significant progress in its nuclear weapon related efforts. Such an accelerated effort has not been seen in the last two decades.

Israel has the right to defend itself, and it has launched a precise self-defense campaign as a last resort.

The operation focuses on military targets and additional elements of the nuclear weapon endeavor.

Israel is not targeting the Iranian people but rather the radical forces that threaten its security.

Israel is taking every feasible measure in order to minimize the harm to the uninvolved civilians.

Today, Iran has launched hundreds of ballistic missiles—each carrying large warheads with tons of explosives—indiscriminately at population centers with the intent to kill as many innocent Israelis as possible.

While Israel has precisely targeted senior military commanders and nuclear weapons developers, Iran is bombing Israeli civilians.

Israel will not allow a regime that openly calls for its destruction to possess nuclear weapons or vast stockpiles of advanced ballistic missiles.

