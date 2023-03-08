MP Efona Supports Feraladoa Community Footbridge Project

Central Honiara Constituency Office (CHCO) under the leadership of Honourable Alfred Efona has supported Feraladoa community with hardware materials towards construction of their much-needed footbridge project.

Delivered on 4th March 2023, the materials include 50 pieces of steel rod, 50 pieces of 12mm steel rod, 20 pieces of 12mm steel rod, 70 bags of 40kg cement, 8 sheets of plywood by 18mm, 6kg tying wire and one wheelbarrow.

Constituency Project Officer (CDO) Keyon Ronia said the assistance was part of an ongoing commitment of CHC under the leadership of MP Efona to support community-based projects in the constituency that will benefit everyone.

The assistance falls under CHC infrastructure program which envisioned to build infrastructures that are really needed in communities that need them.

He said the footpath bridge once completed will be a benefit for communities there as residents will walk between communities in Feraladoa and not have to worry about floods affecting the communities’ access during rainy seasons.

“The project will serve as an important infrastructure because it will provide access to more than 400 homes.

“Communities that will benefit from the project/bridge are; Ice land community, Isa Valley community and the SSEC Feraladoa community, a total of 800 plus residents.

“During flooding, this bridge, is a highly valuable asset. Unfortunately, due to heavy rain, the wooden bridge built, prior to this had been swept away. Efforts to rebuild a new walkway bridge, have only managed to come so far by the community, with beam’s put up.

“Hon. Efona’s assistance will go towards the slab on top of the beams, as the community is now working on raising funds to meet the cost of building this bridge and acquiring the necessary gravel needed,” CDO Ronia stated.

Meanwhile Mr. Ronia encourages community leaders to apply for assistance through the constituency office should their community (s) need support such as materials for their infrastructural needs or social infrastructure projects.

The requirements for Community leaders who would like to apply to the constituency, for infrastructural community-based needs are;

1. Provide photo of location/ project site.

2. Provide bill of quantity needed for the community project along with design for the infrastructure.

3. Proposal must be signed by all community leaders.

4. Must provide the number of residents and community houses that will benefit from the community proposed infrastructural project.

5. Initial work and support from the community must also be reflected on the initial stages of the project.

6. Community leaders must reflect unity and commitment at overseeing the project reach its completion.

7. Proposal to be handed back to the Central Honiara Constituency Office located opposite the Honiara Hotel, at the Otto building.

CDO Ronia and CHCO staff on behalf of Hon. Efona and CHC team handed over the materials to the community.

The proposed project was initially assessed by the Constituency Project Officer, Andrew Maomaisi and endorsed by the CDO, before it was approved by the Honourable for assistance.

Meanwhile, Honourable Efona, thanked the leaders of Feraladoa for showing their heart and compassion towards their people and resident.

Honourable Efona also thanked the Peoples Republic of China (PRC) for their support toward the CDF program enabling Central Honiara Constituency to deliver its priority projects.

Hon Efona, MP acknowledged that it is only by working together, in unity with each other that we are able to develop and progress our community lives together for the better.

CDO Ronia encourages community leaders and constituents to always consult the constituency office should you (they) have important needs and constituency development matters as they are always ready to assist.

The constituency office consultation days are: Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

All the materials are procured by CHCO with its Constituency Development Fund (CDF) allocation for 2022 provided by the Democratic Coalition Government for Advancement (DCGA).

CDF is a programme of the National government with support from PRC until last year 2022 and is administered by the Ministry of Rural Development (MRD).

