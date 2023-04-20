Boomi Appoints New Additions To Leadership Team As It Continues Global Expansion

Boomi™, the intelligent connectivity and automation leader, today announced the appointment of Greg Wolfe as Chief Commercial Officer, Rahim Bhatia as Chief Strategy Officer, and Jessica Soisson as Chief Accounting Officer. Additionally, Dan McAllister joins the company as Senior Vice President of Global Alliances and Channels, and Troy Anderson joins as Global Commercial Market Vice President.

“I’m thrilled to continue attracting top talent to broaden and deepen our already stellar team of leaders focused on customer success at Boomi,” said Steve Lucas, CEO at Boomi. “Demand for digital connectivity, integration, and automation has never been stronger as organisations across industries face unprecedented market volatility, the rapid pace of technological change, and an increasingly complex software ecosystem. These leaders have the experience and passion to take Boomi to the next level as we help organisations solve today’s pressing challenges and capitalise on tomorrow’s opportunities.”

As Chief Operating Officer at Marketo, Greg Wolfe previously worked closely with Boomi CEO Steve Lucas, where they helped grow the company and lead it to a successful acquisition by Adobe.

The executive appointments follow upon the recent appointments of Arlen Shenkman as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), and Alison Biggan as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), as well as Boomi’s expansion in the high-growth markets of India, and the Asia-Pacific region.

As a category-leading, global software as a service (SaaS) company, Boomi proudly boasts a growing user community of more than 100,000 members and one of the largest arrays of global systems integrators (GSIs) in the iPaaS space. The company has a worldwide network of approximately 800 partners, including Accenture, Deloitte, SAP, and Snowflake; and works with the largest hyperscaler cloud service providers, including Amazon Web Services, Google and Microsoft, among others.

Boomi is named on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ and Inc. 5000 lists as one of America’s fastest growing technology companies. The company has won two International Stevie® Awards, for Company of the Year and Product Innovation; the Gold Globee® Award in the Platform as a Service (PaaS) category; the Merit Award for Technology in the Cloud Services category; the Stratus Award as a Global Leader in Cloud Computing 2022, and received the prestigious 5-star rating in the CRN Partner Program Guide for two consecutive years.

New Boomi Leadership Appointments:

Greg Wolfe, Chief Commercial Officer

As chief commercial officer at Boomi, Greg Wolfe will oversee the company’s global strategy, driving growth and exceptional customer experience across all business units and geographies. With over 35 years of experience in leading and operating a diverse set of companies and functions in the SaaS category, Greg is a seasoned executive with a proven track record of driving success, building high-performance teams, and maximising stakeholder value. Prior to joining Boomi, he held C-level and executive roles at some of the world's leading technology companies, including Adobe, SAP, Business Objects, Marketo, Crystal Decisions, and Xerox Corporation.

Rahim Bhatia, Chief Strategy Officer

Rahim Bhatia joins Boomi as chief strategy officer, where he will help further develop and execute on the company’s strategy for driving organisational growth and customer success. Rahim is a customer- and commercial-focused leader with more than 20 years’ experience delivering scalable customer and revenue growth for technology businesses at companies such as SAP, CA Technologies, and Axway.

Jessica Soisson, Chief Accounting Officer

A seasoned leader in compliance with regulatory and governance requirements across fast-paced, multinational organizations, Jessica Soisson has more than 25 years’ experience in diligence, acquisitions and divestitures, corporate restructuring initiatives, and business process re-engineering. As Chief Accounting Officer, she will be responsible for overseeing all accounting matters and functions for the Company, tax, treasury, and various other functions, such as order management and collections. Jessica was previously Chief Accounting Officer and SVP, Corporate Controller at Citrix Systems, and served in a managerial role at Arthur Andersen.

Dan McAllister, Senior Vice President of Global Alliances and Channels

Dan McAllister brings to Boomi more than 25 years of experience in global alliances and channel partnerships. Previously, he led global teams and achieved industry-leading growth at Salesforce, MuleSoft, Box, NetSuite, Crystal Decisions, and SAP. At Boomi, Dan will focus on further building the company’s extensive global partner ecosystem and developing win-win partner enablement programs.

Troy Anderson, Global Commercial Market Vice President

Troy Anderson most recently led Data Analytics Sales at Google Cloud for North America. Prior to its acquisition by Google, Troy led Worldwide Commercial Sales and Go To Market Strategy for Looker. For more than 20 years Troy has specialised in commercial sales leadership with an emphasis on team culture. Prior to Google, Troy held senior leadership roles at Qlik, SAP, Crystal Decisions, and Business Objects covering Global Sales, Business Development, and Operations. Under Troy’s leadership, his organizations were recognized as top employers in the region.

