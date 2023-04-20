World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

UN Climate Change Website Now Available in Chinese

Thursday, 20 April 2023, 7:30 pm
Press Release: UN Department of Global Communications

UN Climate Change News, 20 April 2023 – On the occasion of the UN Chinese Language Day, UN Climate Change today unveiled a new Chinese-language version of its website as part of its efforts to ensure critical climate change information reaches as many people as possible, in as many languages as possible.

The UN Climate Change website – already visited by more than 8 million people annually in English, French, Spanish and Russian – will reach millions of Chinese speakers.

The Chinese-language website was made possible thanks to a partnership between UN Climate Change and China’s Ministry of Ecology and Environment.

“Climate change is a global issue that requires everyone, everywhere, doing everything they can,” said UN Climate Change Executive Secretary Simon Stiell. “Chinese is the most widely spoken language in the world, with more than 1.3 billion people speaking it as their first language. Delivering our website in Chinese provides a bridge between UN Climate Change and Chinese speakers, and it helps our process become more transparent, inclusive and effective. We are grateful to the Chinese government for its valuable support, without which the delivery of a Chinese website would not have been possible.”

Huang Runqiu, China’s Minister of Ecology and Environment welcomed the new website. “China has been steadfast in participating in the global process of addressing climate change and in continuously supporting the UNFCCC secretariat,” he said. “The UNFCCC Chinese-language website will be an important channel and platform for Chinese speakers around the world to better access climate information and engage more effectively in climate actions.”

