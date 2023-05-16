World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Unity In Diversity And Amongst Pacific Feminists Urgent To Continue Advocacy On Women’s Rights In The Pacific

Tuesday, 16 May 2023, 4:06 pm
Press Release: Fiji Women's Rights Movement

The strength of feminist solidarity and unity of strong, diverse Pacific women was the highlight of the 3rd Pacific Feminist Forum as participants concluded the three day extensive programme last week at the Pearl Resort, Pacific Harbour.

Participants said goodbye to one another with music, meke and singing acknowledging each other with gratitude for the connections made, the learnings from the event and the platform provided to share their experiences and lived realities with strategies to push their issues to the global audience.

The 3rd PFF was supported by the Australian Government through both the We Rise Coalition and the Pacific Women Lead at Pacific Community (PWL at SPC), and UN Women through the global Spotlight Initiative of the United Nations which had received generous support from the European Union.

The conclusion of the programme also produced an outcomes statement that listed the demands of feminists and women’s human rights defenders which highlighted issues of decolonization and identity challenges, the climate change crisis and displacement of homes in low lying islands in the region, lack of women in leadership spaces and more.

The Pacific feminists recognised the need for a platform such as the PFF as a space for them to speak on urgent issues from their island countries.

“The PFF provides an opportunity for us to be able to come and share our experiences from the different countries we come from and to advocate for women’s rights and promote gender equality,” said Solomon Islander Ender Rence of Women in Media and Communications.

Joey Joleen Mataele, Executive Director and co-founder of the Tonga Leitis’ Association said, “The PFF is important to me because I get to have a voice in a room full of diverse women from all parts of the Pacific. Having to get your voice heard and you’re not just talking about your own country but the whole of the rainbow community in the Pacific.”

The final outcomes statement will be available soon and the issues raised were also highlighted at the Women Deliver event that was held at the same venue last week, and will be shared at upcoming events in Melbourne and Kigali.

