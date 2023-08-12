Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Jordan: Imprisonment Of Journalist Ahmad Al Zoubi Is Arbitrary, Reinforces Policy Of Suppression

Saturday, 12 August 2023, 6:21 am
Press Release: Euro Med Monitor

Geneva - The one-year prison sentence against Jordanian journalist Ahmad Hasan Al Zoubi for a Facebook post is arbitrary and unjust, said Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor in a statement, stressing Jordanian authorities’ systematic policy of silencing critics and dissidents.

Euro-Med Monitor strongly condemns Jordanian authorities’ continued abuse of the law and judiciary to persecute dissidents and opinion holders. The judiciary’s independence and impartiality must be preserved, rather than used to serve authorities’ illegitimate goals of restricting Jordanians’ fundamental rights.

Following Al Zoubi’s conviction for “inciting sectarian and racial strife, as well as conflict between the components of the nation” and initial sentence of two months’ imprisonment, the Amman Court of First Instance on Wednesday 9 August changed his sentence to imprisonment for one year, in addition to a fine. The decision comes after the journalist published a Facebook post during a truck drivers’ strike in Ma’an Governorate last December in which he criticised authorities’ handling of the situation. Euro-Med Monitor examined Al Zoubi’s post and determined that nothing in it justified the violation of his right to free expression, nor his imprisonment, trial, or even investigation.

Freedom of expression and publication must be fully guaranteed in all circumstances and not be limited by vague and broadly worded provisions, which authorities frequently use to limit freedoms. Al Zoubi’s imprisonment is further evidence of authorities’ unlawful campaign against dissidents and opinion holders; Jordanian courts recently sentenced journalists Khaled al-Majali and Hiba Abu Taha to three months in prison and fined them for “defamation against a state institution”.

These decisions to imprison journalists and dissidents clearly violate Article 15 of the Jordanian Constitution, which prohibits the infringement of individuals’ fundamental rights, including freedom of opinion, expression, and publication, plus a wide range of additional freedom-related rights. Authorities rely heavily on broadly worded regulations and laws to limit freedom of expression, purposefully abusing the Crime Prevention Law to implement administrative detention and exploiting the vague provisions of the Cybercrime Law, the Penal Code, the Anti-Terrorism Law, and the Association Law, all to prohibit and criminalise peaceful activity.

Authorities’ prosecution of opinion holders also raises serious concerns about proposed amendments to Jordan’s controversial Cybercrime Law, which would incorporate further ambiguous phrasing in an effort to aid in the criminalisation of dissidents and opinion holders and arbitrarily and disproportionately increase their penalties. Notably, due to the escalating government violations against journalists and other members of the media, Jordan’s ranking in Reporters Without Borders’ Press Freedom Index has fallen from 120th in 2022 to 146th in 2023, out of 180 countries.

Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor calls on the Jordanian authorities to immediately and unconditionally overturn the sentences imposed on journalist Ahmad Hasan Al Zoubi and all other individuals who have been targeted for exercising their legitimate rights to freedom of expression, as well as release all those who have been detained for exercising their legitimate rights.

The UN Special Rapporteur on the promotion and protection of the right to freedom of opinion and expression, Irene Khan, must monitor and document Jordanian authorities’ violations of the right to free expression and peaceful assembly; work with the Human Rights Council to pressure the authorities to end these violations; and ensure the protection of civil society and individuals’ right to free expression and publication without fear of prosecution or harassment.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Euro Med Monitor on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
UN News: De-escalate Tensions In Amhara, Ethiopia

On 4 August, the Council of Ministers declared a state of emergency in Amhara after the regional leader said he was no longer able to contain a surge of violence between a local militia and the army over a disputed plan to absorb the regional security forces into the national army. More


UN News: Killing Of Presidential Candidate In Ecuador

Fernando Villavicencio was shot dead after leaving a campaign rally at a school in Quito on Wednesday evening. The attack occurred just two weeks before the next election and amid an escalation of violence and crime. More


UN News: Nuclear Plant Shuts Down Following Water Leak

The purpose of placing reactor Unit 4 in cold shutdown is to investigate the exact cause of a water leak. The nuclear power plant will move Unit 6 to hot shutdown to continue steam production. More

UN News: Epic Hudson Swim Highlights Importance Of River Health

Lewis Pugh is on a quest to swim the length of the iconic Hudson River to draw attention to the critical importance of healthy river ecosystems to oceans. The 315-mile swim will take him from the river’s source in the Adirondackss to the Atlantic Ocean. More


IPMSDL: International Day Of World’s Indigenous Peoples

Today is a celebration of Indigenous struggles. Amid the historical discrimination, oppression, and erasure, we have come to the international arena to reclaim our rights as peoples. More


Edgardo Ayala: ‘No’ To Sex Education Fuels Pregnancies In Central America

Pregnancies among girls and adolescents continue unabated in Central America, where legislation to prevent them, when it exists, is a dead letter, and governments are influenced by conservative sectors opposed to sex education in schools. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 