Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Niger Coup: Democracy And Lives Of Most Vulnerable At Stake, Says Human Rights Chief

Saturday, 19 August 2023, 6:13 am
Press Release: UN High Commissioner for Human Rights

GENEVA (18 August 2023) – UN Human Rights Chief Volker Türk today expressed grave concerns for the people of Niger who have been forced to endure even more misery following last month’s military coup, calling on the generals to immediately restore constitutional order.

“Niger is one of the poorest countries in the world, extremely vulnerable to climate change. The people have already had been through so much hardship over the years,” Türk said.

“Now the very people who they elected to build a pathway to end their destitution have been removed by force against the constitutional order and detained by the coup leaders. They must be released at once, and democracy restored.”

Nearly half of the population is mired in extreme poverty (living on less than $US2.15 a day), and millions are reliant on humanitarian assistance. Since the coup, their situation has worsened. The landlocked country’s borders have been shut, trade has come to a standstill, there have been severe power cuts and food prices have risen.

The High Commissioner called for full and free access for humanitarian assistance, including goods, flights and personnel, to allow critical food, medical and other relief supplies into the country.

Türk also raised concerns about the announced decision by coup leaders to prosecute President Mohamed Bazoum and others working with him for high treason. “This decision is not only politically motivated against a democratically elected President but has no legal basis as the normal functioning of democratic institutions have been cast aside,” he said.

A clampdown on civic space, including allegations of intimidation against journalists, bans on international media outlets and other restrictions impacting freedom of expression and public assembly, is also very worrying, the High Commissioner added.

Türk said the recent pattern of unconstitutional changes in government by military forces in West Africa – the Niger putsch is the sixth in the region in the past three years – is deeply troubling, and the costs are always borne by the local population.

“The very notion of freedoms in Niger is at stake,” said the High Commissioner, noting Bazoum’s victory in 2021 was the first democratic transition in the country’s coup-prone history. “Generals cannot take it upon themselves to defy - at a whim - the will of the people. Rule-by-gun has no place in today’s world.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from UN High Commissioner for Human Rights on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
OHCHR: Widespread Use Of Rape & Sexual Violence By RSF In Sudan

The Sudanerse conflict has led to massive humanitarian consequences. Thousands of civilians have been killed, millions have been forcibly displaced from their homes, and nearly 700,000 refugees & asylum-seekers have been forced to flee to neighbouring countries.” More


OHCHR: Human Rights In North Korea

Rarely has the DPRK been more painfully closed to the outside world than it is today. Human suffering of such scale and magnitude is a result of Government policies that were initially linked to containing the COVID-19 pandemic, but which have grown even more extensive as the pandemic has waned. More


Bobby Ramakant: Early & Accurate Diagnosis Is Gateway To Ending TB

If we are to end TB, then we have to find every person with TB and offer accurate and timely diagnosis, treatment, care & support. In 2021, 37% of people with TB could not get a TB diagnosis globally, while India, which has the highest TB burden worldwide, could not diagnose 1 out of every 3 people with TB. More

UNCTAD: Africa Can Become New Global Supply Chain Force

African economies should seize the opportunity to integrate into technology-intensive global supply chains and boost prosperity, but this depends on their ability to harness key market and investment trends. Africa could become a major exporter of higher value-added goods, creating growth and jobs, and fuelling a rise in productivity & wages. More


UN News: Warring Parties In Yemen Must Take Concrete Steps Towards Peace

Two senior UN officials highlight the need for progress towards peace in war-torn Yemen, which continues to face protracted political, humanitarian, & developmental crises after more than eight years of fighting between pro-Government forces and Houthi rebels. More


Globetrotter: Niger Is Far From A Typical Coup

Over the past thirty years, politics in the Sahel countries has seriously desiccated. The story of the coup in Niger becomes partly the story of what Ruth First called “the contagion of the coup" in her remarkable book The Barrel of the Gun: Political Power in Africa and the Coup d’Etats. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 