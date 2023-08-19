Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
BRIEFING NOTES: World Humanitarian Day

Saturday, 19 August 2023, 6:36 am
Press Release: UN High Commissioner for Human Rights

Spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights: Ravina Shamdasani

Location: Geneva

Date: 18 August 2023

Subject: World Humanitarian Day

World Humanitarian Day was established in response to a brutal suicide bomb attack 20 years ago in Baghdad, targeting the UN. Twenty-two of our colleagues were killed and 150 were injured. Today we are also remembering colleagues who were killed and injured in other countries, including Rwanda, Afghanistan, Haiti and elsewhere.

We honour the thousands of colleagues who work every day amidst conflict or disaster with the sole objective of saving lives and helping the people who need help most.

Today, we honour the memory of those we lost too soon, and stand in solidarity with those who continue to work despite the odds. We take inspiration from their strength, resilience and deep commitment to our shared humanity.

