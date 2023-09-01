Rubrik Collaborates With Aon To Help Organisations Maintain Cyber Resiliency Against Modern Threats

PALO ALTO, Calif., August 31, 2023 – Rubrik, the Zero Trust Data Security™ Company, today announced a new collaboration with Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm. By working together, Rubrik expands its portfolio of data protection solutions available to the Rubrik Transform Partner Ecosystem, while Aon clients now have access to Rubrik Security Cloud to secure their data wherever it lives. The companies will empower joint clients to make better business decisions and achieve greater cyber readiness — and ultimately, cyber resilience.

“Traditional cybersecurity has focused on building walls and securing the perimeter, which has let data security slip through the cracks,” said Ghazal Asif, Vice President of Global Partners and Alliances at Rubrik. “Aon not only has tremendous insight into the real threats businesses face today, but they also have the tools and expertise to help customers protect themselves. The shared goal of helping organisations reach cyber resilience make Rubrik and Aon strong complements in serving organisations’ needs, and we’re excited to forge this relationship.”

Organisations can actively mitigate risk by using backups as part of a cyber resilience strategy. However, according to a recent Rubrik Zero Labs State of Data Security report, although 99% of surveyed organisations reported having backup and recovery technology, 93% encountered significant issues with their solution. Furthermore, Aon’s 2023 Cyber Resilience Report found that almost 90% of companies in the U.S. reported not storing backups in the cloud, and 70% do not store backups offsite or have immutable backups.

Rubrik Security Cloud is the leading data security platform built upon Zero Trust principles and a unique backup architecture, designed for cyber recovery. Through this new collaboration, Aon clients will now have the option to access Rubrik Security Cloud to help keep its data safe, continuously monitor risks, and recover business-critical data with more speed and confidence.

Aon is a trusted advisor for organisations due to its unique understanding of the five controls necessary to assess cyber risk maturity, including data integrity, data confidentiality, data availability, data isolation, and backup operations. By working with Rubrik, Aon now bolsters the ability of clients to better excel against these controls, propelled by Rubrik Security Cloud’s security from the point of data.

“The drive toward cyber resilience is based on an organisation’s appetite for risk, government regulations, and insurability against risk. However, while we’ve come a long way in the art of the backup, many organisations have an opportunity to improve recovery, highlighting the importance of speed, confidence, and minimal impact,” said Christopher Bruno, head of strategic alliances for Aon’s Cyber Solutions. “Backups alone are not enough, and we appreciate the relationship with Rubrik as the company has made investments in its technology to help organisations better address the elements of good cyber resilience.”

Rubrik and Aon will highlight their initiative at Rubrik’s annual Data Security Summit, taking place virtually Wednesday, September 13, which is now open for registration.

Rubrik is on a mission to secure the world’s data. With Zero Trust Data Security™, we help organizations achieve business resilience against cyberattacks, malicious insiders, and operational disruptions. Rubrik Security Cloud, powered by machine learning, secures data across enterprise, cloud, and SaaS applications. We help organizations uphold data integrity, deliver data availability that withstands adverse conditions, continuously monitor data risks and threats, and restore businesses with their data when infrastructure is attacked.

