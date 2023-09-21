Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
On UNGA Margins, World Leaders Bolster Bedrock Of International Law

Thursday, 21 September 2023, 9:25 pm
Press Release: UN News

At the heart of global diplomacy within the iconic UN Headquarters in New York, another significant yet often less featured deliberation is unfolding this week: the Treaty Event.

Heads of State, Foreign Ministers, and other top representatives are converging to endorse multilateral treaties which form the bedrock of international legal frameworks.

“Multilateral treaties are essential tools for Member States to achieve the objectives of the UN Charter,” emphasized David Nanopoulos, Chief of the Treaty Section at the UN Office for Legal Affairs (OLA).

The remarkable reversal on ozone, driven by the Montreal Protocol on Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer, serves as a testament to the potency of such multilateral agreements.

“Universal participation in these treaties is absolutely fundamental to their success,” Mr. Nanopoulos added.

Treaties in focus

This year, two landmark treaties are in focus: the Convention on the International Effects of Judicial Sales of Ships, and the Agreement under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea on the Conservation and Sustainable Use of Marine Biological Diversity of Areas beyond National Jurisdiction, commonly known as the BBNJ treaty or high seas treaty.

The former, focused on trade and signed by 15 nations as of Tuesday, aims to shore up international law regarding ship sales.

The landmark BBNJ treaty was agreed in June, following nearly two decades of negotiations, and strengthens the legal regime in the conservation and sustainable use of marine biodiversity, in over two-thirds of the world’s ocean.

Other treaties open for signature include those relating to environment, human rights, disarmament, and combatting transnational organized crime.

Long legacy

The Treaty Event, established in 2000 by former Secretary-General Kofi Annan, capitalizes on the UN General Assembly’s annual high-level week to garner global leader support for multilateral treaties and the rule of law.

This initiative has seen substantial success, with over 2,000 treaty actions secured.

As the depository of multilateral treaties, the UN Secretary-General plays a pivotal role in their administration, ensuring transparency and facilitating cooperation among Member States, thereby upholding international law and principles of diplomacy.

PAN Asia Pacific: Highly Hazardous Pesticides & Detoxifying Agriculture

Key reforms on pesticides must be agreed to address significant threats to human health & the environment. HHPs phase out & a global alliance to implement it are essential. Bans on trade in prohibited substances & new commitments supporting agroecology are also vital. More


UN News: Annual Cost For Reaching SDGs? Over $5 Trillion

The cost of achieving ambitious SDGs is estimated at $5.4-$6.4T per year between now and 2030, representing between $1,179 and $1,383 per person, per year. The study factors in 50 SDG indicators across 90 countries, covering three quarters of the global population. More


UN News: Armed Conflicts An Offense To Human Rationality


Speaking at the annual debate of the UN General Assembly, Lula da Silva lamented growing global inequalities and discussed his country’s role spearheading climate change diplomacy within the Global South. “The ten richest billionaires have more wealth than the poorest 40% of humanity,” said Mr. Silva. More

IMPSDL: 16th Anniversary of UNDRIP

UNDRIP established a universal framework to ensure the survival and well-being of Indigenous peoples. The UN has expanded existing human rights standards to address the unique challenges now facing Indigenous communities, including lack of recognition, discrimination, and various forms of persecution. More


WMO: Climate Inaction Puts Lives On The Line

António Guterres has warned that record temperatures and extreme weather are “causing havoc” around the world, with insufficient progress towards climate goals slowing down fight against poverty, hunger, and deadly diseases. SDGs are only 15% on track at the midway point of the 2030 Agenda. More


UN News: Championing Multilateralism Rooted In Equality

António Guterres has appealed to leaders from the G77 and China to fight for a world that works for all. “Global systems and frameworks have let you down. The conclusion is clear: the world is failing developing countries,” he told world leaders gathered in Havana. More

