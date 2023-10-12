The Palestinian Legislative Council Warns Of A Major Humanitarian Catastrophe In Gaza

UN News: Israel-Palestine Crisis 'At A Tipping Point’
UN Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths has called for an end to the escalating violence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory and Israel, describing the scale and speed of the unfolding crisis as “bone-chilling” and warning that “the whole region is at a tipping point.” More
Save The Children: Children Pay The Heaviest Price As Violence Escalates
Children are facing unimaginable risks to their safety, with dire long-term consequences for their mental health including depression, bed-wetting, and self-harm. As the escalation in Israel and Gaza intensifies, the number of children caught up in the violence is soaring. At least 700 Israelis and 413 Palestinians have been killed so far, including at least 78 children in Gaza. More
Euro Med Monitor: Israel Takes Revenge By Mass Killing Civilians In Gaza
22 residential buildings were levelled directly onto the civilians inside of them on the morning of 9 October. The Israeli airstrikes have killed all or most of the members of approximately 18 Gazan families. The death toll among Palestinians has risen to 436, including 91 children and 61 women, with over 2,271 others injured, including 244 children and 151 women, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health. More
UN News: UN Strongly Condemn Deadly Attacks In Israel
UN officials were “in close contact with all concerned to urge maximum restraint” following “horrific scenes of violence” that left dozens dead and hundreds wounded amid rocket attacks by armed Palestinian militants. "The Secretary-General is appalled by reports that civilians have been attacked and abducted from their own homes,” says UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric. More
Glen Johnson: All Is Far From Quiet On The Eastern Front
The 'Surovikin Line' - a 120-km-wide death trap, densely mined and replete with anti-tank ditches, dragon’s teeth, and layers of trenches - was deliberately constructed to exact a horrific toll on advancing Ukrainian troops. And that is exactly what has happened over the past four months. More
ICHRP: Philippine Police Executed Jude Fernandez
On the afternoon of September 29, a neighbour heard two gunshots and witnessed police carrying a body out of a house on a stretcher. On October 2, a CTUHR Rapid Response Team located Fernandez’ body in a funeral parlour at Binangonan, Rizal, and confirmed that the PNP-CIDG shot him while executing a search warrant, claiming "nanlaban" (he resisted) to justify his murder, even though Fernandez was unarmed. More