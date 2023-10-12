Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

The Palestinian Legislative Council Warns Of A Major Humanitarian Catastrophe In Gaza

Thursday, 12 October 2023, 5:51 am
Press Release: Palestinian Legislative Council

Calls On International And Parliamentary Organizations To Shoulder Their Responsibilities

  • The Palestinian Legislative Council warns of a major humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip due to the continued Israeli aggression on Gaza and the targeting of all aspects of life and essential supplies.
  • The complete electricity blackout has extremely grave humanitarian consequences.
  • The Israeli occupation is committing a genocide against over two million people, exploiting American support and international silence.
  • We call on the United Nations and all international and parliamentary organizations to immediately intervene and assume their humanitarian and legal responsibilities to end this humanitarian catastrophe.

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Palestinian Legislative Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
UN News: Israel-Palestine Crisis 'At A Tipping Point’

UN Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths has called for an end to the escalating violence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory and Israel, describing the scale and speed of the unfolding crisis as “bone-chilling” and warning that “the whole region is at a tipping point.” More


Save The Children: Children Pay The Heaviest Price As Violence Escalates

Children are facing unimaginable risks to their safety, with dire long-term consequences for their mental health including depression, bed-wetting, and self-harm. As the escalation in Israel and Gaza intensifies, the number of children caught up in the violence is soaring. At least 700 Israelis and 413 Palestinians have been killed so far, including at least 78 children in Gaza. More


Euro Med Monitor: Israel Takes Revenge By Mass Killing Civilians In Gaza

22 residential buildings were levelled directly onto the civilians inside of them on the morning of 9 October. The Israeli airstrikes have killed all or most of the members of approximately 18 Gazan families. The death toll among Palestinians has risen to 436, including 91 children and 61 women, with over 2,271 others injured, including 244 children and 151 women, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health. More

UN News: UN Strongly Condemn Deadly Attacks In Israel

UN officials were “in close contact with all concerned to urge maximum restraint” following “horrific scenes of violence” that left dozens dead and hundreds wounded amid rocket attacks by armed Palestinian militants. "The Secretary-General is appalled by reports that civilians have been attacked and abducted from their own homes,” says UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric. More


Glen Johnson: All Is Far From Quiet On The Eastern Front

The 'Surovikin Line' - a 120-km-wide death trap, densely mined and replete with anti-tank ditches, dragon’s teeth, and layers of trenches - was deliberately constructed to exact a horrific toll on advancing Ukrainian troops. And that is exactly what has happened over the past four months. More


ICHRP: Philippine Police Executed Jude Fernandez

On the afternoon of September 29, a neighbour heard two gunshots and witnessed police carrying a body out of a house on a stretcher. On October 2, a CTUHR Rapid Response Team located Fernandez’ body in a funeral parlour at Binangonan, Rizal, and confirmed that the PNP-CIDG shot him while executing a search warrant, claiming "nanlaban" (he resisted) to justify his murder, even though Fernandez was unarmed. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 