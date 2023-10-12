The Palestinian Legislative Council Warns Of A Major Humanitarian Catastrophe In Gaza

UN Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths has called for an end to the escalating violence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory and Israel, describing the scale and speed of the unfolding crisis as “bone-chilling” and warning that “the whole region is at a tipping point.” More



Save The Children: Children Pay The Heaviest Price As Violence Escalates

Children are facing unimaginable risks to their safety, with dire long-term consequences for their mental health including depression, bed-wetting, and self-harm. As the escalation in Israel and Gaza intensifies, the number of children caught up in the violence is soaring. At least 700 Israelis and 413 Palestinians have been killed so far, including at least 78 children in Gaza. More



Euro Med Monitor: Israel Takes Revenge By Mass Killing Civilians In Gaza

22 residential buildings were levelled directly onto the civilians inside of them on the morning of 9 October. The Israeli airstrikes have killed all or most of the members of approximately 18 Gazan families. The death toll among Palestinians has risen to 436, including 91 children and 61 women, with over 2,271 others injured, including 244 children and 151 women, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health. More