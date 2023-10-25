Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Türk Regrets Australia No Vote As Missed Opportunity, Urges Inclusion & Participation

Wednesday, 25 October 2023, 6:06 am
Press Release: UN High Commissioner for Human Rights

GENEVA (24 October 2023) - UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk on Tuesday said he was deeply disappointed that a referendum on constitutional recognition of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Peoples as the First Peoples of Australia did not pass, and expressed confidence that there remains a strong desire to create a new compact with the Indigenous Peoples.

“I am deeply disappointed at the missed opportunity to officially recognize Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Peoples in Australia’s Constitution and give them a greater voice alongside the country’s Parliament,” said Türk, after expiry of the ‘week of silence’ called for by Indigenous leaders after the vote.

“However, I am encouraged that Australia is having a deeply important debate on the significant levels of exclusion and disadvantage suffered by Indigenous Peoples. And it is heartening that polling data indicates that younger Australians widely supported this constitutional change, which is encouraging for progress to be made in the future.”

Türk urged all Australians to embrace and reinvigorate the spirit of The Uluru Statement from the Heart, which offers a comprehensive roadmap towards reconciliation for all Australians, and to do so in a positive climate grounded in human rights and devoid of hate, racism and fear-mongering.

The UN Human Rights Chief said he had been shocked by the negative voices of scaremongering, misinformation and disinformation which became increasingly prominent in the campaign against the vote.

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Over 60 percent of Australian voters and a majority in all six states voted ‘No’ to proposals to amend the constitution to recognize Australia’s Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Peoples and to create a body for them to advise the parliament.

“While this particular referendum may have failed, the issues that it sought to address will not fade. Realizing rights to equality, to self-determination and to participation of Indigenous Peoples in decisions that affect them, including through their self-governing bodies, remains central to Australia’s future – and is reinforced by Australia’s international human rights obligations,” the High Commissioner said.

“Political leaders must work to unite rather than divide Australians on this issue and intensify efforts to reach out to the First Peoples of Australia, on a basis of full equality and mutual respect, to find alternative ways of addressing their continued exclusion and disadvantage.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from UN High Commissioner for Human Rights on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
UN News: Aid Access Is Key Priority

Among the key issues facing diplomats is securing the release of a reported 199 Israeli hostages, seized during the Hamas raid. “History is watching,” says Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths. “This war was started by taking those hostages. Of course, there's a history between Palestinian people and the Israeli people, and I'm not denying any of that. But that act alone lit a fire, which can only be put out with the release of those hostages.” More


Save The Children: Four Earthquakes In a Week Leave Thousands Homeless

Families in western Afghanistan are reeling after a fourth earthquake hit Herat Province, crumbling buildings and forcing people to flee once again, with thousands now living in tents exposed to fierce winds and dust storms. The latest 6.3 magnitude earthquake hit 30 km outside of Herat on Sunday, shattering communities still reeling from strong and shallow aftershocks. More


Save The Children: Unprecedented Humanitarian Crisis Looming

We are alarmed by Israel’s call for over a million Palestinians to leave northern Gaza in less than 24 hours. Israel must rescind this order immediately. Demands for the population in its entirety to relocate in such an immediate manner put at risk the lives of those forced to flee. The Government of Israel has not provided any assurances for their safety while in transit or for the safety of civilians remaining in the Gaza Strip as fighting continues. More

UN News: Nowhere To Go In Gaza

UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said some 1.1M people would be expected to leave northern Gaza and that such a movement would be “impossible” without devastating humanitarian consequences and appeals for the order to be rescinded. The WHO joined the call for Israel to rescind the relocation order, which amounted to a “death sentence” for many. More


Access Now: Telecom Blackout In Gaza An Attack On Human Rights

By October 10, reports indicated that fixed-line internet, mobile data, SMS, telephone, and TV networks are all seriously compromised. With significant and increasing damage to the electrical grid, orders by the Israeli Ministry of Energy to stop supplying electricity and the last remaining power station now out of fuel, many are no longer able to charge devices that are essential to communicate and access information. More


UN News: Israel Must Comply With International Law

The UN Special Rapporteur on the human rights of internally displaced persons has demanded that Israel immediately rescind its order for 1.1M Palestinians to leave northern Gaza within 24 hours, condemning the evacuation order as a crime against humanity and a blatant violation of international humanitarian law. “We are horrified at the prospect of an additional 1M Palestinians joining the over 423,000 people already forcibly driven from their homes,” said Paula Gaviria Betancur. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 