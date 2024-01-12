The Case Against Israel

South Africa just stepped onto the moral high ground with its blockbuster testimony at the International Court of Justice in The Hague. It wasn’t live-streamed on the major Western media but you can see yesterday’s presentation by South Africa’s leading legal minds here. It is historic, weighty and riveting.

I watched it live and I would really encourage people to take the time to sit down and view it - it’s a master class, a clear-headed, factual, forensic laying out of the case against Israel for the crime of genocide.

Genocide is the crime of crimes. It puts those guilty, and those who provide material support (US and EU), and those who enable it by failure to act (New Zealand would be in this category), amongst the dregs of humanity.

Israel has for decades used the Holocaust and its six million victims as shield and cover for its own mistreatment of the Palestinian people. Leading Jewish intellectuals from Hannah Arendt to Norman Finkelstein and Noam Chomsky have alerted the world to the misuse of Jewish suffering for dark political purposes, the creation of a Holocaust industry that has manufactured consent in the Western world for a pogrom against the Palestinian people. Hundreds genocide scholars have signed letters demanding a ceasefire and some, including leading Israeli Holocaust scholar Raz Segal, describe events in Gaza as “a text book case of genocide” and “a genocidal siege”.

To be found guilty of the crime of genocide would be a tremendous blow, a fatal weakening of the Holocaust tactic deployed by the Zionist state. It would also apply tremendous pressure to halt this crime against suffering humanity. Let us hope justice is served and the memory of the Six Million can be honoured.

EUGENE DOYLE

Eugene is a community organiser who lives on Wellington’s South Coast. He received an Absolutely Positively Wellingtonian award in 2023 for community service to coastal communities, environmental action, water quality, emergency resilience and other causes.

