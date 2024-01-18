Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

New Hydrogen-rich Compounds Emerge From Study On Unexplored Combination Of 3 Chemical Elements For Superconductivity

Thursday, 18 January 2024, 9:17 am
Press Release: Skoltech

Skoltech researchers and their colleagues from MIPT and China’s Center for High Pressure Science and Technology Advanced Research have computationally explored the stability of the bizarre compounds of hydrogen, lanthanum, and magnesium that exist at very high pressures. In addition to matching the various three-element combinations to the conditions at which they are stable, the team discovered five completely new compounds of hydrogen and either magnesium or lanthanum only.

Published in Materials Today Physics, the study is part of the ongoing search for room-temperature superconductors, whose discovery would have enormous consequences for power engineering, transportation, computers, etc.

“In the previously unexplored system of hydrogen, lanthanum, and magnesium, we find LaMg3H28 to be the ‘warmest’ superconductor. It loses electrical resistance below minus 109 degrees Celsius, at about 2 million atmospheres — not a record, but not bad at all either,” the study’s principal investigator, Professor Artem R. Oganov of Skoltech, commented. “Importantly, though, we also furnish a fresh confirmation of the validity of an empirical rule that guides the search for higher-temperature superconductors. This is the paper’s central finding, along with the five new binary compounds, including LaH13 and MgH38. These are highly exotic compositions for which a theoretical explanation is yet to be proposed.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“Moreover, we proposed a new approach for studying very large chemical spaces, and demonstrated its effectiveness for the La-Mg-H system,” said Ivan Kruglov, who conducted this study at MIPT.

As for the empirical rule confirmed by the study, it has to do with the transfer of electrons from the metal atoms to the hydrogen atoms. It is reckoned that what promotes superconductivity is the numerous relatively weak covalent bonds between many hydrogen atoms, connected in a 3D network. However, a hydrogen atom can capture up to one entire electron from lanthanum or magnesium, turning it into a negative hydride ion that does not seek any further chemical bonds. Alternatively, if hydrogen gets no electrons from the metal atoms, it satisfies that need by forming H2 molecules with other hydrogen atoms.

“It turns out that an average of one-third of an electron per hydrogen atom is the magic number,” Oganov said. “The closer to it the better for superconductivity. This has been noted for some time, and our study delivers yet another confirmation, this time on a fairly complex chemical system.”

The research reported in this story was supported by Russian Science Foundation Grant Nos. 19-72-30043 and 21-73-10261.

*****

Skoltech is a private international university in Russia, cultivating a new generation of leaders in science, technology, and business, conducting research in breakthrough fields, and promoting technological innovation to solve critical problems that face Russia and the world. Skoltech focuses on six priority areas: life sciences, health, and agro; telecommunications, photonics, and quantum technologies; artificial intelligence; advanced materials and engineering; energy efficiency and the energy transition; and advanced studies. Established in 2011 in collaboration with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Skoltech became the only Russian university to be listed among the leading 100 young universities in the Nature Index in 2019. Website: https://www.skoltech.ru/.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Skoltech on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
UN News: Cholera Cases Soar Globally; Malawi, Haiti Deadliest Outbreaks, WHO Reports

The world enters 2024 with soaring cases of cholera globally, with over 667,000 cases and more than 4,000 deaths last year, UN agencies have reported. Eastern and southern African nations are among the worst affected, accounting for about 75 per cent of the fatalities and a third of the cases, as of 15 January, according to UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF)... More

UN News: US Urged To Halt First Execution By Nitrogen Asphyxiation

The imminent execution of an American prisoner by a new and untested method - suffocation by nitrogen gas - could amount to torture, the UN human rights office, OHCHR, warned on Tuesday. Kenneth Eugene Smith was convicted of murder in 1988 and is scheduled to be executed on 25 January in the southern state of Alabama... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 