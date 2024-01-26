Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

NZ Indigenous Organisation Leads Opening Of Indigenous Embassy In Jerusalem

Friday, 26 January 2024, 12:56 pm
Press Release: Indigenous Coalition For Israel

Indigenous Coalition For Israel is pleased to announce the opening of an indigenous embassy in Jerusalem. Jerusalem’s Deputy Mayor Fleur Hassan-Nahoum, who spearheaded the initiative along with the ICFI said, “We are grateful to the ICFI leadership for pursuing this initiative, especially during a time of war. The Jewish people are the indigenous people of the land of Israel and so we are thrilled with the support of the global first people’s community”.

Indigenous Embassy Jerusalem will be hosted at the beautiful Friends of Zion Museum in central Jerusalem. Founder of the FoZ Museum, Dr Mike Evans, said, “I congratulate ICFI on the decision to open an embassy in Jerusalem and thank them for their support in Israel, especially in these times”.

Indigenous Embassy Jerusalem is an international project and opens with strong expressions of support from indigenous leaders from around the world: Singapore, Taiwan, Samoa, American Samoa, Hawaii, Tahiti, New Caledonia, Solomon Islands, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Cook Islands, Tonga, Fiji, New Zealand, Native American chiefs and paramount chiefs from Southern Africa.

According to ICFI co-founder and historian, embassy director Dr Sheree Trotter, ‘Antisemitism has seen a disturbing and unprecedented rise in the weeks since 7 October. One of the falsehoods underlying the surge in antisemitism is the narrative that Jews are “foreign colonizers who have oppressed and dispossessed the indigenous Palestinians”. Many indigenous peoples reject this historical revisionism and recognise the Jewish people as indigenous to the land of Israel. Further, many view Israel as a truly inspirational expression of self-determination in ancestral homelands.’

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

‘We believe this is the right time to launch the embassy in order to send a strong message of solidarity from indigenous peoples around the world, that we recognise the Jews as indigenous to Israel and stand with her in her struggle against forces that seek her annihilation.’

‘IEJ will become a hub for indigenous peoples visiting Israel and a tangible expression of their support. IEJ will also support and promulgate the academic work being undertaken to respond to false narratives.’

IEJ will not purport to be an official representative of any of the governments of the host nations of the respective indigenous peoples. It will engage in educational and cultural initiatives and mutually beneficial collaborative projects.

IEJ will foster relationships with Israel, promote understanding and fight antisemitism. A formal inaugural event will be held on 1 February at Friends of Zion Museum.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Indigenous Coalition For Israel on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
UN News: Cholera Cases Soar Globally; Malawi, Haiti Deadliest Outbreaks, WHO Reports

The world enters 2024 with soaring cases of cholera globally, with over 667,000 cases and more than 4,000 deaths last year, UN agencies have reported. Eastern and southern African nations are among the worst affected, accounting for about 75 per cent of the fatalities and a third of the cases, as of 15 January, according to UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF)... More

UN News: US Urged To Halt First Execution By Nitrogen Asphyxiation

The imminent execution of an American prisoner by a new and untested method - suffocation by nitrogen gas - could amount to torture, the UN human rights office, OHCHR, warned on Tuesday. Kenneth Eugene Smith was convicted of murder in 1988 and is scheduled to be executed on 25 January in the southern state of Alabama... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 