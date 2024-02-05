Queensland’s Mission To Strengthen Pacific Trade, Investment And Community Ties

Queensland continues to expand bilateral trade and investment opportunities with a Trade Mission to Fiji and Samoa.

Queensland has appointed a dedicated Trade and Investment Commissioner to the Pacific region. It is the first and only Australian state to do so.

Sports diplomacy to feature with specialist skills clinics run in both countries and attended by players from the Brisbane Broncos and Queensland Reds.

Queensland will be walking its talk with its Pacific Trade Strategy when a new Trade Mission to Samoa and Fiji gets underway on Monday.

The Trade Mission, from February 5 – 9, led by Trade and Investment Queensland will further action the strategy, announced in November 2022, with rounds of high-level meetings with Fijian and Samoan Ministers, businesses, and Queensland University Alumni.

Trade and Investment Queensland CEO, Justin McGowan will lead the Trade Mission to further consolidate Queensland’s position as Australia’s gateway to the Pacific, supported by Senior Trade and Investment Commissioner for the Pacific, Leata Alaimoana.

Queensland has longstanding historical connections through business, education and sport and deep people-to-people links.

The Queensland Pacific Trade Strategy is backed by $4.38 million commitment from the Queensland Government.

The universal language of sport has built strong ties with Queensland which has been home to training camps and friendly games for local teams. As part of the Trade Mission members of the Brisbane Broncos and Queensland Reds will attend specialist skills clinics in both Samoa and Fiji.

The delegates will also visit Queensland companies doing business in Samoa and Fiji, including Townsville’s Litehaus International, who have been providing reconditioned computers to schools in the region.

Trade and Investment Queensland client Calmer Co is also an important stop on the itinerary. Calmer Co is a Fiji-Queensland trade collaboration developing Fijian kava into nutraceuticals exported worldwide.

The visit will host Queensland Alumni Receptions in both Samoa and Fiji, with esteemed guests including Galumalemana Titi Schwalger, the former CEO of the Samoan Land Transport Authority in Samoa, and Dr Raijeli Taga, Chief Environment Officer, Permanent Secretary for Lands and Mineral Resources, Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources in Fiji.

Queensland universities also have exceptional and longstanding research partnerships with both Fiji and Samoa.

The University of Queensland established their International Development Centre in 1994, and the University of the Sunshine Coast has a dedicated Australian Centre for the Pacific Islands Research (ACPIR).

It’s the only research centre in an Australian university with an exclusive focus on the Pacific Islands region.

With the close ties between the Pacific and Queensland’s Far North, representatives from Cairns Airport Corporation will also join the delegation with a view to cultivate strategic partnerships and opportunities.

TIQ works closely with the Australia Pacific Business Council who are committed partners and a great support, bridging business to business opportunities throughout the region, including in Samoa and Fiji.

CEO, Trade and Investment Queensland, Justin McGowan:

“Queensland’s strong links with Samoa and Fiji, and the entire Pacific region, is based on a committed and unique relationship.

Queensland is home to a large Pacific diaspora; we respect the collectivism and shared values approach to business and investment needs in the region.

Our people-to-people links are a living bridge between Queensland and the Pacific which we value highly.

The purpose of this Pacific Trade Mission is to listen and explore mutually beneficial partnerships as well as deepen our connections further.

It reinforces why we are the first and only state in Australia with a committed Queensland Pacific Trade Strategy, and Senior Trade and Investment Commissioner dedicated to bringing the strategy to life.

In addition, a business development specialist will be appointed in Fiji later this year as a welcome addition to the growing Queensland Pacific team. We already have engaged other specialists in Papua New Guinea and New Zealand.”

Senior Trade and Investment Commissioner for the Pacific, Leata Alaimoana:

“Since the Queensland Government announced the Queensland Pacific Trade Strategy at the end of 2022, my team and I are very proud of the enthusiasm of Pacific governments, businesses, and especially local communities, have shown us right across the region.

It’s a real privilege to have the ability to facilitate what have become enduring connections through Trade and Investment Queensland.

The importance of continuing our state’s engagement with this region has implications for more powerful economic opportunities both here and right across Queensland.”

Executive Director, Australia Pacific Business Council and Australia Fiji Business Council, Frank Yourn:

“It’s so encouraging to work with Trade and Investment Queensland who have been extremely responsive and enthusiastic to work with the private sector across the Pacific.

The Australia Pacific Islands Business Council and the Australia Fiji Business Council are so pleased to partner with Queensland to elevate the many existing opportunities where we can work together to create economic and community success.

I’m thrilled that both Justin and Leata continue to take the time to show their commitment to this region through this trade mission, proactively helping us all to grow a strong and successful future.”

