Radware Drives New Revenue Streams For Managed Security Service Providers

Radware® (NASDAQ: RDWR), a leading provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions, today announced a new flexible business model for managed security service providers (MSSPs). The offering enables service providers to enjoy new revenue streams and grow their businesses by extending an innovative line of managed network and application security services to their customers.

“MSSPs are under constant pressure to evolve their services and deliver an exceptional user experience without eroding their margins,” said Haim Zelikovsky, vice president of Radware’s cloud business. “Our security experts work alongside service providers to not only defend their customers against cyber threats, but also offer them a unique opportunity to create an industry-leading portfolio of security services that can drive new revenue streams.”

Catering to their business needs, Radware’s new offering enables MSSPs to customize, rebrand, and resell the company’s Cloud DDoS Protection and Cloud Application Protection Services. The services are built to defend MSSPs’ customers against advanced cyber threats, including DDoS, DNS, application, and layer 7 Web DDoS attacks.

Leading service providers like US Signal are working with Radware to expand their cyber defense portfolios and strengthen their customers’ experiences.

“Radware understands the unique needs and challenges that service providers face. In addition, to meeting important scale and technology requirements, what sets Radware’s MSSP program apart is the built-in support it offers in standing up a comprehensive security service practice,” said David Humes, vice president of product development for US Signal, a leading provider of cloud solutions, network connectivity, and data center services. “We selected Radware for their advanced technology, expertise in surgically combating volumetric attacks, and ability to help us fast track a new value-added security offering for our customers.”

Radware’s network and application security solutions are built on AI-powered algorithms to protect legitimate user experiences while minimizing false positives and the need for human intervention. The company has received numerous awards for its security solutions. Industry analysts such as Aite-Novarica Group, Forrester Research, Gartner, GigaOm, KuppingerCole, and Quadrant Knowledge Solutions continue to recognize Radware as a market leader in cyber security.

Radware® (NASDAQ: RDWR) is a global leader of cyber security and application delivery solutions for physical, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its award-winning solutions portfolio secures the digital experience by providing infrastructure, application, and corporate IT protection, and

availability services to enterprises globally. Radware’s solutions empower enterprise and carrier customers worldwide to adapt to market challenges quickly, maintain business continuity, and achieve maximum productivity while keeping costs down. For more information, please visit the Radware website.

