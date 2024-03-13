Rubrik Delivers Industry’s First-of-its-Kind DSPM Everywhere Securing Data Wherever It Lives

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 12, 2024 – Artificial intelligence (AI), digital transformation, and the Internet of Things have caused a data explosion, leading organisations to grapple with a surging amount of fragmented data where it lives.

Rubrik, the Zero Trust Data Security™ Company announced today the general availability of its Rubrik Enterprise Proactive Edition (EPE), the industry’s only Data Security Product Suite of its kind that combines DSPM with recovery designed for complete cyber resilience, wherever data lives. Rubrik EPE allows organisations to secure mission-critical data for comprehensive protection, recovery, and resilience against tomorrow's cyberattacks, whether in a cloud, SaaS, or on-premises environment.

According to Gartner®, “By 2026, more than 20% of organisations will deploy DSPM technology, due to the urgent requirements to identify and locate previously unknown data repositories and to mitigate associated security and privacy risks.” This need is exacerbated by data sprawl, with 61% of organisations surveyed in the most recent Rubrik Zero Labs State of Data Security report stating they store sensitive data in multiple locations across cloud, on-premises, and SaaS environments.

"One of the biggest challenges IT and security leaders face today is having full visibility into our organisation's most sensitive data. Because Rubrik combines data protection and data governance capabilities, we now have full visibility into who is accessing our data and what they are doing with it," said Ryan Funk, IT Infrastructure Director, Blue Diamond Growers. "Rubrik EPE is a consolidated data security solution that will help reduce operating expenses while outpacing other cloud-only and on-premises DSPM contenders."

Bridging Cyber Posture with Cyber Recovery to Drive Cyber Resilience

Rubrik EPE comes on the heels of the company’s acquisition of Laminar, the leading DSPM company focused on Cloud. Together, Rubrik and Laminar are creating the industry’s first and only complete cyber resilience offering of its kind to bring together cyber recovery and posture across enterprise, cloud, and SaaS.

Rubrik EPE’s DSPM capabilities are critical to combating modern cyberattacks that may use trusted credentials to encrypt, destroy, or steal data. Core capabilities include:

Providing comprehensive visibility across a hybrid environment, from cloud and SaaS to data centers

Monitoring data assets to identify sensitive data, protection levels, and user access policies

Delivering insight into activities taken on those data sets

Discovering misconfigurations for IT and security teams to correct, and thereby reduce inadvertent data exposure

“Cyber threats have outpaced most companies’ ability to prevent them. Traditional security measures are obsolete; bad actors have more hacks, credential compromises and even AI at their disposal. Organisations are left to pick up the pieces wondering, ‘What will they think of next?’” said Mike Tornincasa, Chief Business Officer of Rubrik. “With Rubrik EPE, businesses are now equipped to eliminate the fallout from an attack, whether bad actors are trying to destroy or publicly expose their critical data. I believe Rubrik will be the first and only solution of its kind, bridging cyber posture and recovery wherever data lives, for more complete cyber resilience.”

