Australia: Net Zero Economy Authority Bill Is A Step Towards A Fair And Well Planned Transition

Thursday, 28 March 2024, 5:41 am
Press Release: Investor Group on Climate Change

The bill to establish Australia’s Net Zero Economy Authority was handed to Parliament, and welcomed by investors.

Establishing this independent, statutory Authority strengthens two important commitments to workers and regional communities. Firstly, that Australians will benefit from the transformation of our economy through abundant, cheap, renewable energy, and equally, that the transition will be well planned and fair.

Secondly, the Bill recognises that investors need clear and stable long-term policies to allocate capital confidently to Australia’s energy transition. The Net Zero Economy Authority Bill is a critical piece of Australia’s policy framework, prioritising coordination, the facilitation of transformative investment, and targeted support for affected workers and communities.

For Australia to succeed, we must share the benefits of the transition to a clean energy economy. The Net Zero Economy Authority will provide the coordination support that’s needed to make that a reality.

