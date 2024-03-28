Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
HIVR4P 2024 Journalist Fellowship Applications Close In 2 Weeks!

Thursday, 28 March 2024, 7:05 am
Press Release: International AIDS Society

IAS – the International AIDS Society – is pleased to offer a dedicated training programme for a limited number of journalists reporting on HIV prevention and related topics. Applications for this programme close in just two weeks!

In addition to financial support to attend the conference, the HIVR4P Journalist Fellowship Programme offers an intensive 1.5-day workshop enabling participants to competently report on the essential scientific facets of the HIV pandemic.

Journalist fellowship applications will be accepted until 10 April

Apply for a journalist fellowship

