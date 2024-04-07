Lenovo Leads The Next Wave Of Personal Computing In Asia Pacific With AI-powered Innovation

SYDNEY, Australia, April 4, 2024 – As an innovator delivering one of the broadest portfolios from the pocket to the cloud, Lenovo is strengthening its foothold in Asia Pacific with its latest generation of consumer PCs and setting a new standard for AI-powered productivity and performance. Powered by Intel® Core™ Ultra processors in select models and equipped with Copilot in Windows 11, Lenovo’s new generation of Lenovo Yoga, Lenovo Legion, and Lenovo LOQ laptops are AI-enabled and promise heightened functionality, speed, and creativity without compromising security and reliability.

Leon Yu, Asia Pacific Consumer Business Lead, Lenovo, emphasised, “Consumers and our customers are at the heart of everything we do, and our latest generation of consumer PCs is testament to this ethos. We are bringing forth AI-powered innovative devices to empower users in a time where the uptake of AI-enabled technology is on the rise. With the latest repertoire of new consumer devices, we aim to deliver remarkable performance, versatility, and productivity, setting new standards for users across the Asia Pacific region.”

Empowering creators with next-level innovation

As the creative community grows in today’s digital landscape, there's an increasing demand for reliable tools that can help creators get a leg up in delivering quality content. Recognizing the varying needs of Gen Z creators, Lenovo introduces its latest additions to the premium Yoga lineup that supercharge their creative processes.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Powered by Intel Core Ultra processors, Lenovo’s latest premium Yoga lineup is engineered to effortlessly handle graphics-intensive tasks and heavy workloads that empower creativity for all. These laptops also come equipped with colour calibrated PureSight Pro displays and brilliant PureSight OLED displays for greater screen brightness, colour contrast and accuracy demanded by creators for precise and vibrant visual work, whether it's graphic design, photo editing, or video production. Understanding the importance of uninterrupted workflow, Lenovo's premium Yoga lineup features long-lasting batteries and improved keyboards, allowing creators to stay focused on their projects without worrying about power constraints and comfort.

The latest Lenovo Yoga laptops are further enhanced with the Copilot key, a shortcut key for Copilot in Windows, an AI-powered intelligent assistant that helps you get answers and inspirations from across the web, supports creativity and collaboration, and helps you focus on the task at hand. Elevating the personalised computing experience further, the Lenovo Yoga 9i 2-in-1 and Lenovo Yoga Pro 9i laptops also incorporate Lenovo AI Engine+, driven by the Lenovo LA AI Core chips, which utilises software machine learning algorithms to optimise system performance.

The latest Lenovo Yoga lineup also features the Lenovo Creator Zone, a privacy-focused, generative AI software that turns text or sketches into visuals. Select Lenovo Yoga Pro laptops will also support image training where creators can train a personalised model that learns and creates images that match their style and preferences. Lenovo Creator Zone and its features will be released in phases in the second half of 2024 in select markets across Asia Pacific.

The new Lenovo Yoga portfolio includes:

· Lenovo Yoga Book 9i (13, Gen 9) for dual-screen productivity, ideal for always on-the-go programmers and multi-taskers.

· Lenovo Yoga Pro 9i (16”, Gen 9), designed for demanding tasks such as 3D rendering and animations and Lenovo Yoga Pro 7i (14”, Gen 9) for seamless video editing and studio recording sessions.

· Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (14”, Gen 9), ideal for professional-grade photo editing and smooth coding sessions.

· Lenovo Yoga 9i 2-in-1 (14”, Gen 9) and Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 (14” and 16”, Gen 9) for high-quality illustrations.

· Lenovo Yoga ecosystem – Lenovo Yoga Pro Bluetooth Mouse, Lenovo Yoga 600 Bluetooth Silent Mouse, Lenovo Yoga True Wireless Stereo Earbuds, and Lenovo Yoga Sleeve.

Advancing gaming performance with AI-powered innovation and brand new thermal design

In the dynamic Asia Pacific gaming market, Lenovo continues to innovate with gamers’ wants and needs at the forefront. As the demand for high-performance gaming laptops grows, Lenovo recognises the need for machines that can effortlessly handle AAA games while managing overheating issues.

Exclusive to the Intel-based Lenovo Legion 7i and Lenovo Legion 5i, Lenovo introduced the Legion “Coldfront: Hyper” thermal solution, engineered to address the challenge of managing heat within gaming laptops. By transforming the airflow within the chassis and channelling hot air from the chips through a central hyperbaric chamber, the Legion “Coldfront: Hyper” system optimises heat exchange. The bottom D-cover ensures that hot air remains separate from the cold air drawn in by dual fans, resulting in cooler hardware and higher framerates for gamers.

Also found on Lenovo LOQ laptops, the new hyperchamber thermal technology keeps processors cooler, drawing out up to an additional 25W of power in Extreme Mode while keeping skin temperatures up to 2°C cooler, and lowering fan noise by up to 2dB compared to its last generation.

The latest Lenovo gaming lineup introduces fully user-customizable AI-assisted performance boosts, setting a new standard for peak power efficiency and unparalleled gaming experiences. The latest generation of Lenovo’s Legion and Lenovo LOQ gaming laptops come equipped with the Lenovo LA AI Core Chips, enabling higher FPS and improved power efficiency, ensuring that gamers have access to top-tier gaming experiences.

The new PC portfolio includes:

Lenovo Legion 7i (16”, Gen 9), Lenovo Legion 5i (16”, Gen 9), and Lenovo Legion Slim 5 (16”, Gen 9): For gamers needing a laptop for games and STEM apps.

Lenovo Legion 9i (16, Gen 9): Groundbreaking design for high-level gaming and content creation.

Lenovo Legion Pro 7i (16”, Gen 9) and Lenovo Legion Pro 5i (16”, Gen 9): Offering the ultimate in FPS, style, and screen performance.

Lenovo Legion Tower 7i and Lenovo Legion Tower 5i: Providing top-tier gaming tower PC horsepower.

Also new this year:

Lenovo LOQ 15IRX9, Lenovo LOQ 15IAX9I, Lenovo LOQ 15IAX9, and Lenovo LOQ 15AHP9 laptops, alongside the Lenovo LOQ Tower 17IRR9 for gamers starting their ascent up the leaderboards.

Unlocking new smart experiences through Smarter Technology for All

Now available in Australia and New Zealand, Lenovo's latest Yoga, Legion, and LOQ lineups epitomise the brand's unwavering commitment to ongoing innovation. With its vision to deliver Smarter Technology for All and pave the way for a future of AI for All, Lenovo is at the forefront of redefining personal computing and reshaping the digital landscape by harnessing the full potential of AI.

© Scoop Media

