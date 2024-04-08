Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Kiingi Tuheitia To Attend Pacific Leaders Meeting In Hawai’i

Monday, 8 April 2024, 3:49 pm
Press Release: Te Tari o te Kiingitanga

Kiingi Tuheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero VII will attend the inaugural meeting of Traditional Pacific Traditional Leaders in Hawai’i in June to discuss issues of regional and international concern such as climate change and environmental protection.

The meeting coincides with the 13th Festival of Pacific Arts and Culture (FestPAC), which will be attended by a delegation from New Zealand.

Kiingitanga Spokesman Ngira Simmonds says Kiingi Tuheitia shares the concerns of Pacific Traditional Leaders who are responsible for upholding the teachings of their ancestors and caring for current and future generations.

“Earlier this year, the King met with Ariki from Fiji, Samoa, and Hawai’i to discuss their role in a world impacted by climate change, environmental degradation, economic development, and globalisation.

“The meeting in June will be a continuation of those discussions and how we tackle these issues together, drawing on the teachings of our ancestors and our respective cultures.”

Mr Simmonds says Kingi Tuheitia would also take time to attend FestPAC in his capacity as Patron of Te Matatini – the national organisation for Kapa Haka in Aotearoa.

Prior to COVID-19, Kiingi Tuheitia was a regular attendee at FestPAC as was his late mother, Te Arikinui Te Atairangikaahu.

© Scoop Media

