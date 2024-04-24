Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Albania: High Number Of Pre-trial Detainees, Access To Healthcare Matters Of Concern, UN Torture Prevention Body Says

Wednesday, 24 April 2024, 5:39 am
Press Release: UN Treaty Bodies

GENEVA (23 April 2023) – Albania must make additional efforts to combat overcrowding by reducing pre-trial detention, UN torture prevention experts said after their first visit to the country. They also stressed the need to ensure access to quality healthcare in detention.

“The high number of pre-trial detainees is concerning. Steps must be taken without delay to reduce the prison population in Albania, as a means of preventing cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment,” said Vasiliki Artinopoulou, head of the delegation.

“We welcome existing measures to address overcrowding, such as the Amnesty Law and the building of new prisons. However, new facilities will fill up quickly if the Government fails to tackle the root causes of overcrowding. The State party should accelerate criminal justice reforms while ensuring an effective implementation of alternatives to detention.”

The SPT visited Albania from 14 to 20 April and examined various places of deprivation of liberty, including prisons, penitentiaries, police stations and psychiatric institutions. During these unannounced visits, the delegation conducted confidential interviews with people deprived of their liberty, prison guards, police officers, and healthcare personnel. It conducted joint visits to detention facilities with the national preventive mechanism (NPM), the designated torture-prevention body in the country.

The Subcommittee also met with governmental authorities, including the Minister of Justice and the Minister of Health and Social Protection, civil society and international organisations.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

The SPT delegation further noticed detainees’ insufficient access to healthcare. “Not only is access to healthcare, including mental healthcare, difficult, but the quality of services is also worrying. This issue sometimes poses a threat to people’s lives, causing suffering that may amount to ill-treatment,” Artinopoulou remarked.

The SPT will share its report, which includes findings and recommendations, with Albania. The report will remain confidential until the State decides to make it public. Additionally, the Subcommittee will prepare a separate, confidential report for the NPM.

The SPT delegation consisted of Vasiliki Artinopoulou, head of the delegation (Greece), Suzanne Jabbour (Lebanon), Nika Kvaratskhelia (Georgia), and Zdenka Perović (Montenegro). It was accompanied by two human rights officers from the SPT Secretariat.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from UN Treaty Bodies on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 