UN Human Rights Chief To Conduct Official Visits To Malaysia And Lao People’s Democratic Republic From 2 To 7 June

GENEVA (31 May 2024)

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk will, starting Sunday, conduct official missions to Malaysia and the Lao People's Democratic Republic (Lao PDR), with a stopover in Bangkok, Thailand, for a number of meetings.

During his visit to Malaysia, Türk will hold meetings with senior Government officials in Kuala Lumpur and in Putrajaya, including with the Prime Minister. He will meet with officials of the national human rights institution, SUHAKAM, as well as representatives of ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights, human rights defenders, representatives of civil society organizations, lawyers’ groups, migrants and refugees, and members of the international community.

Türk will then undertake the first-ever visit by a UN High Commissioner for Human Rights to Lao PDR arriving on Thursday 6 June. In Vientiane, he will hold meetings with senior Government officials, including the Prime Minister, as well as the National Assembly of Lao PDR. He will also meet with the Special Envoy of the ASEAN Chair on Myanmar and the Lao PDR representative and Chair of the ASEAN Intergovernmental Human Rights Commission (AIHCR).

The High Commissioner will deliver a public lecture at the National University of Laos and meet with UN officials and diplomats.

The High Commissioner will have meetings with the UN system in Bangkok on regional issues, and interactions with development partners and other stakeholders.

