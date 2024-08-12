UN Human Rights Chief Volker Türk Regrets Statute Of Limitations For War Crimes, Crimes Against Humanity In Peru

Geneva, 9 August 2024

I deeply regret that a law setting a statute of limitations in Peru for war crimes and crimes against humanity committed prior to 1 July 2002 is now set to come into force. The law contravenes the country’s obligations under international law and is a troubling development, amid a broader backlash against human rights and the rule of law in Peru.

Crimes against humanity and war crimes are among the most serious violations of international law and neither amnesties nor statutes of limitations should extend to them. Those responsible for atrocity crimes must be held accountable, consistent with international law.

Lack of accountability for these crimes, whenever committed, risks endangering the rights to truth, justice, reparations and guarantees of non-recurrence for thousands of victims of grave violations in Peru.

