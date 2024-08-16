Bahrain Must Restore Rights In Jau Prison Amid Prisoner Protests, Say Experts

GENEVA (15 August 2023) – Immediate action must be taken to safeguard the rights of all prisoners in Jau prison in Bahrain, to ensure prisoners are treated humanely and with dignity, and avoid life-threatening consequences, independent human rights experts* warned today.

“We urge authorities in Bahrain to guarantee safe, healthy and hygienic conditions of detention to every person currently held in Jau prison,” the experts said.

“We have received worrying allegations that since March 2024, in response to protests by prisoners for better conditions, detainees held in some buildings of the prison are often being denied required medical care and do not have regular access to adequate food and safe drinking water.”

“Particularly worrying are allegations that authorities have cut air conditioning, exposing prisoners to extreme heat, with temperatures arising to 50°C.”

“Various restrictions imposed on prisoners’ movements and, most recently, the interruption of communications with families must end,” the experts said.

“Prisoners’ families have raised the matter with domestic oversight bodies on various occasions, and despite assurances, the situation has reportedly not changed.”

“Such conditions of detention – individually or by cumulation – imply obligations to prevent torture and/or other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment and could prove fatal for some detainees,” they said.

“Lowering standards as a form of punishment when prisoners exercise their legitimate rights to complain is not appropriate.”

“The deprivation of basic standards may severely affect prisoners’ health, exacerbating fragility and vulnerability of those who already suffer from conditions such as asthma, kidney and/or heart diseases. At all times, persons deprived of liberty must be treated with humanity and respect for the inherent dignity of the person,” the experts said.

“The Government of Bahrain has a duty to ensure that all detainees in its custody have access to adequate healthcare; sufficient and adequate food, and safe drinking water whenever needed; appropriate hygiene and sanitation; as well as ventilation and air conditioning, which is vital in the present context of soaring temperatures.”

“We urge the Government to re-establish appropriate conditions in all parts of Jau prison without delay. We also urge the Government to enter into meaningful dialogue with the prisoners and their families about improving conditions.”

The experts have communicated these issues directly to the Government of Bahrain.

