Climate Finance Goal Should Be Grounded In Developing Nations’ Needs

Bonn, September 5 2024

In response to a speech given by Executive Secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), Simon Stiell, today in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire, Rebecca Thissen, Global Advocacy Lead at Climate Action Network International, said:

"We couldn't agree more with what Mr Stiell said about how the future climate finance goal should be grounded in developing nations’ needs. Not only does it have to be meaningful by its scale, the new finance goal should also match ambitious quality criteria, prioritising grant-based public finance, ensuring climate finance is not burdening the Global South and empowering the rich even more. Justice and responsibility should be every developed country's core business going to Baku.”

