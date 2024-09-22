Digital Transformation Accelerates, But Gaps Underscore Need For New Framework, New UN Survey Shows

New York, 17 September 2024 – Despite intersecting and compounding global crises in recent years, nations and regions worldwide have accelerated their commitment to digital government strategies, according to the 2024 edition of the United Nations E-Government Survey – Accelerating Digital Transformation for Sustainable Development, launched by the United Nations today.

This year’s edition of the Survey, presents Denmark, Estonia and Singapore as leading the 2024 digital government ranking of the 193 United Nations Member States, scoring the highest when it comes to the scope and quality of online services, the status of telecommunication infrastructure and human capacity.

Runners-up in the highest digital rating class are Republic of Korea, Iceland, Saudi Arabia, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Australia, Finland, Netherlands, United Arab Emirates, Germany, Japan, Sweden, Norway, New Zealand, Spain and Bahrain. Regional leaders are South Africa (Africa), United States (Americas), Singapore (Asia), Denmark (Europe) and Australia (Oceania).

The Survey shows that significant strides have been made to digital governance, boosted by investments in resilient infrastructure and cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence, cloud computing and broadband. Yet, while digital transformation has sparked innovation and growth, particularly in the private sector, many countries still face hurdles in fully leveraging these advancements to enhance public services and participation, key components for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“The Survey highlights the strides made in digital government and addressing the persistent digital divide, particularly in regions like Africa and Oceania. While the divide may not be fully bridged by 2030, the latest advancements present a significant opportunity,” said Li Junhua, United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Economic and Social Affairs. “By accelerating efforts and adopting innovative, inclusive solutions, we can ensure that all nations benefit from the transformative power of digital government, making public administration more effective, resilient and equitable.”

For the first time, Member States with very high E-Government Development Index (EGDI) values, comprise the largest share, accounting for 39 per cent of the total number of countries assessed. Overall, 71.5 per cent of Member States are now at the high or very high EGDI levels.

Owing to remarkable improvements in service provision and telecommunications infrastructure, the global EGDI average has increased overall with the proportion of the population lagging in digital government development decreasing from 45.0 percent in 2022 to 22.4 percent in 2024. This progress is largely due to significant advancements in Asia, and steady improvement in the Americas, where more countries have joined the very high EGDI group.

While all regions have achieved progress in various areas, the pace of development has been uneven and regional disparities persist. Europe is leading in e-government development, but Asia is advancing more rapidly than the other four regions with 53 per cent of countries in the region having very high EGDI values. In Africa, Mauritius and South Africa have moved up to the high EGDI group, marking the first-time countries from this region have reached the highest level. However, most African countries have EGDI levels below the global average.

Significant disparities in digital infrastructure, connectivity, digital skills and e-government readiness persist within the region. Oceania is characterized by significant variability in digital development with Australia and New Zealand remaining regional and global leaders, while the Small Islands Developing States (SIDS) still face substantial challenges in digital advancement.

The United Nations E-Government Survey, published by the Department of Economic and Social Affairs, is prepared over a two-year period following an established methodology. It looks at how digital government can facilitate integrated policies and services across 193 UN Member States. The Survey will be made available in Arabic, Chinese, English, French, Russian and Spanish, thanks to the collaboration with external partners.

For more information: https://publicadministration.un.org/egovkb

© Scoop Media

