Irish MEP Elected Chair Of EU Delegation For Relations With Australia And New Zealand

30 September 2024

Seán Kelly MEP (Ireland South/Fine Gael/EPP), a former President of the Gaelic Athletic Association in Ireland, has been unanimously elected as the Chair of the European Parliament’s Delegation for Relations with Australia and New Zealand today (Monday).

"I am deeply honoured to be elected Chair of the Delegation for Relations with Australia and New Zealand. This role offers an opportunity to strengthen the longstanding ties with important likeminded allies," said Kelly, who was recently elected for his fourth term as a Member of the European Parliament.

Kelly emphasised the importance of this position given the close links between Ireland and Australia and with New Zealand: "Our shared history, cultural connections, and vibrant diaspora form a solid foundation for deepening our cooperation. In fact, my own son and grandchildren live in Australia. The Irish connection to Australia and New Zealand is clear and both countries have been extremely welcoming to Irish people for many years.”

As Chair, Kelly is committed to advancing significant trade agreements that promise substantial economic benefits. "One of my priorities will be to advance the EU-Australia trade deal, ensuring it delivers tangible benefits for both sides. This agreement promises significant economic benefits, reinforcing our economic partnership and enhancing the strong cultural connections we share. Talks have stalled, but hopefully we can make progress."

Kelly also highlighted the successful EU-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement and his dedication to its effective implementation. “I will work to ensure the EU-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement is implemented effectively, maximising its potential to boost trade, investment, and cooperation between our regions, which promise significant economic gains for Ireland and the wider European Union."

In his new role, Kelly will focus on leveraging the unique opportunities presented by these partnerships. "Australia and New Zealand are like-minded partners of the EU, and they share values and face common geostrategic challenges. Our cooperation spans various fields, from trade to security, geostrategic interests, and the promotion of democratic values."

Kelly’s appointment comes at a crucial time as the EU seeks to enhance its role in the Indo-Pacific region. "The EU and New Zealand are close, trusted, reliable, and like-minded partners. Together, we are driving global rules-based trade forward against a global wave of protectionism and isolationism. With dedicated chapters on SMEs, digital trade, and sustainable development, the EU-New Zealand trade agreement is a forward-looking trade agreement and the first of its kind."

The Delegation for Relations with Australia and New Zealand plays a vital role in facilitating parliamentary dialogue and cooperation on numerous challenges, such as cybersecurity, counterterrorism, climate change, and connectivity.

