Imposing Sanctions On Sudanese Senior Rapid Support Forces Leader

Wednesday, 16 October 2024, 10:16 pm
Press Release: U.S. Department of State

October 8, 2024

The United States is today sanctioning a senior leader of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), Algoney Hamdan Daglo Musa (Algoney), for his involvement in RSF efforts to procure weapons and other military materiel that have enabled the RSF’s ongoing operations in Sudan, including its assault on El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur. Algoney’s actions have fueled the war and brutal RSF atrocities against civilians, which have included war crimes, crimes against humanity, and ethnic cleansing. Rather than heed warnings from the United States and other partners, the RSF and its allied militia have continued to commit atrocities, including those involving sexual violence and ethnically targeted attacks on non-Arab groups.

The war between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the RSF has caused immense devastation, with tens of thousands of dead and more than 11 million total displaced, both internally and externally. The Sudanese people demand and deserve peace and justice and a return to civilian government.

Today’s action is part of our continued efforts to promote accountability for those responsible for fueling this conflict. The United States will continue to use the tools at its disposal to support a peace process and impose cost on those perpetuating the conflict.

The Department of the Treasury actions were taken pursuant to Executive Order 14098, “Imposing Sanctions on Certain Persons Destabilizing Sudan and Undermining the Goal of a Democratic Transition,” as amended. For more information on today’s action, see Treasury’s press release.

