Statement & Call To Action - Palestinian Organisations To COP29

Energy Embargo Now to End the Genocide!

No Environmental Justice without Palestinian Liberation!

All energy transfers to Israel, and the genocide and environmental destruction they wreak, must be stopped. We therefore call for pressure on all those governments and corporations present at COP29, and around the world, to take immediate steps to:

Stopping the flow of weapons and energy sources to and from Israel.

Pressuring all governments, especially the US, EU members (Greece, Cyprus, Albania and Italy), Azerbaijan, Russia, South Africa, Gabon, Brazil, Nigeria, Kazakhstan and Turkey in particular, to cease the sale and/or transport of energy supplies to Israel.

Pressuring the governments of Jordan, Egypt and the EU institutions to stop all gas imports from Israel.

Mobilising globally in solidarity with Palestinian liberation and self-determination around COP29, on the theme of BP and SOCAR Stop Fueling Genocide, and to participate in two days of action:

On November 11: targeting Azerbaijan’s oil exports by raising awareness about the role of the Azerbaijani and Turkish states, and taking action to pressure them to stop the flow of Azeri oil to Israel’s genocide.

On November 16: joining global COP29 mobilisations, and focusing actions primarily on SOCAR, BP, companies involved in operating the BTC pipeline, and Chevron. Actions can also be focused on other complicit firms, such as ExxonMobil, Shell, Eni, and Total Energies, together supplying 66% of oil to Israel; as well as Eni and BP for their illegal contracts for gas exploration in the Palestinian EEZ off of Gaza.

