FFA Members Welcome WCPFC Adoption Of First Ever Crew Labour Standards

Tuesday, 3 December 2024, 8:54 pm
Press Release: Pacific Islands Forum Fisheries Agency

SUVA, 3 DEC 2024 – Members of the Pacific Islands Forum Fisheries Agency (FFA) have welcomed the landmark adoption of a Conservation and Management Measure (CMM) on Crew Labour Standards at the 21st Session of the Western and Central Pacific Fisheries Commission (WCPFC) in Suva, Fiji, this week.

This measure establishes binding rules to improve the welfare of crew members on fishing vessels operating across the western and central Pacific. It involves addressing fair wages, safe working conditions and safeguards against exploitation.

The adoption also sets into motion a three-year implementation period.

FFA Deputy Director-General Dr Pio Manoa praised this milestone and the efforts of FFA Members involved.

"The adoption of these labour standards marks a crucial moment in ensuring the safety and dignity of crew members who are an important component to our objective to achieve sustainability in the tuna fisheries of the Pacific. FFA Members have been key drivers of this initiative, reflecting our collective commitment to social responsibility in fisheries management."

The development of the Crew Labour Standards CMM was Co-Chaired by New Zealand and Indonesia, with active input from FFA Members and other stakeholders.

This collaborative effort sets a historic precedent, making WCPFC the first Regional Fisheries Management Organisation (RFMO) to adopt such comprehensive labour protections.

The measure ensures alignment with international best practices and addresses critical areas such as:

  • Fair remuneration and access to medical care
  • Safe and decent working conditions
  • Protections against forced labour, abuse and exploitation

FFA Members are committed to supporting the successful implementation of these standards, which aim to create a safer, fairer, and more transparent fishing industry.

By integrating labour rights into fisheries governance, this CMM strengthens the region’s efforts to ensure long-term sustainability of both its resources and its people.

