Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Tuvalu Marks 25th Anniversary Of International Day For The Elimination Of Violence Against Women At The United Nations

Thursday, 5 December 2024, 9:10 pm
Press Release: Tuvalu Government

On 25th of November, Tuvalu Mission to the United Nations in New York delivered a powerful statement at the high-level meeting commemorating the 25th anniversary of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.

Addressing the General Assembly, the Tuvalu Mission reaffirmed the country’s commitment to ending violence against women, a pressing issue that affects over one-third of women in the nation.

Highlighting the theme of this year’s 16 Days of Activism Campaign in Tuvalu —“Step Up, Speak Out, and Lead to End Violence Against Women and Girls”—the statement emphasized the collective responsibility of individuals, communities, and governments to lead transformative change.

Tuvalu’s campaign focuses on promoting respect for all individuals, and rejecting violence in any form. Tuvalu Mission stressed that no culture or religion should be misused to justify harm against women, calling instead for tradition and faith to be sources of empowerment. Furthermore, the statement drew attention to the intersection of climate change and gender-based violence, as climate-induced challenges like displacement and food insecurity heighten vulnerabilities for women and girls.

Tuvalu Mission called for global solidarity to dismantle systemic barriers enabling violence, support victims, and prioritize prevention. “In Tuvalu, we know that change is possible when we act together,” the representative concluded. The nation stands ready to inspire and collaborate on international action to end violence against women and girls, ensuring a future where all can live free from fear and harm.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Tuvalu Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 