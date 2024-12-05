Tuvalu Marks 25th Anniversary Of International Day For The Elimination Of Violence Against Women At The United Nations

On 25th of November, Tuvalu Mission to the United Nations in New York delivered a powerful statement at the high-level meeting commemorating the 25th anniversary of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.

Addressing the General Assembly, the Tuvalu Mission reaffirmed the country’s commitment to ending violence against women, a pressing issue that affects over one-third of women in the nation.

Highlighting the theme of this year’s 16 Days of Activism Campaign in Tuvalu —“Step Up, Speak Out, and Lead to End Violence Against Women and Girls”—the statement emphasized the collective responsibility of individuals, communities, and governments to lead transformative change.

Tuvalu’s campaign focuses on promoting respect for all individuals, and rejecting violence in any form. Tuvalu Mission stressed that no culture or religion should be misused to justify harm against women, calling instead for tradition and faith to be sources of empowerment. Furthermore, the statement drew attention to the intersection of climate change and gender-based violence, as climate-induced challenges like displacement and food insecurity heighten vulnerabilities for women and girls.

Tuvalu Mission called for global solidarity to dismantle systemic barriers enabling violence, support victims, and prioritize prevention. “In Tuvalu, we know that change is possible when we act together,” the representative concluded. The nation stands ready to inspire and collaborate on international action to end violence against women and girls, ensuring a future where all can live free from fear and harm.

