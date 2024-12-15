Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

FFA And United Kingdom Sign MOU To Strengthen Partnership In Fisheries And Maritime Security

Sunday, 15 December 2024, 11:36 pm
Press Release: Pacific Islands Forum Fisheries Agency

HONIARA, 10 DEC 2024 – The Pacific Islands Forum Fisheries Agency (FFA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the United Kingdom to formalise a partnership aimed at enhancing regional cooperation to advance sustainable fisheries, maritime security and economic development.

The MOU was signed on Friday 6 December 2024 at the FFA Headquarters in Honiara between FFA Director-General Noan Pakop and British High Commissioner to the Solomon Islands, His Excellency Thomas Edward Coward.

Mr Pakop emphasised the significance of this partnership during the signing.

“The MOU provides a useful framework for cooperation and collaboration between the FFA and UK and signifies our collective responsibility to ensure sustainable fisheries management to maintain a sustainable, healthy and secure Pacific ocean.”

The MOU focuses on strengthening cooperation and collaboration between the FFA and the UK in monitoring, control and surveillance (MCS) efforts.

It also includes delivering training and capacity-building opportunities to strengthen national and regional expertise in MCS.

Another key area of focus is promoting peace, security, and economic resilience, particularly in addressing challenges such as Illegal, Unreported, and Unregulated (IUU) fishing and the impacts of climate change.

The agreement also aims to drive advancements in technology and innovation to improve fisheries management and maritime security.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

In addition to these priorities, the MOU is underpinned by shared principles, including regional solidarity, mutual respect, democratic values, and adherence to international and national laws. The agreement highlights the UK’s commitment to partnering with Pacific nations to address critical challenges and ensure sustainable development in the region.

The UK’s support complements FFA’s ongoing efforts to protect Pacific fisheries resources while contributing to global initiatives for sustainable oceans. This partnership reinforces the importance of collaborative efforts in fostering resilience, empowering local expertise, and enhancing maritime security across the Pacific.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Pacific Islands Forum Fisheries Agency on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 