FFA And United Kingdom Sign MOU To Strengthen Partnership In Fisheries And Maritime Security

HONIARA, 10 DEC 2024 – The Pacific Islands Forum Fisheries Agency (FFA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the United Kingdom to formalise a partnership aimed at enhancing regional cooperation to advance sustainable fisheries, maritime security and economic development.

The MOU was signed on Friday 6 December 2024 at the FFA Headquarters in Honiara between FFA Director-General Noan Pakop and British High Commissioner to the Solomon Islands, His Excellency Thomas Edward Coward.

Mr Pakop emphasised the significance of this partnership during the signing.

“The MOU provides a useful framework for cooperation and collaboration between the FFA and UK and signifies our collective responsibility to ensure sustainable fisheries management to maintain a sustainable, healthy and secure Pacific ocean.”

The MOU focuses on strengthening cooperation and collaboration between the FFA and the UK in monitoring, control and surveillance (MCS) efforts.

It also includes delivering training and capacity-building opportunities to strengthen national and regional expertise in MCS.

Another key area of focus is promoting peace, security, and economic resilience, particularly in addressing challenges such as Illegal, Unreported, and Unregulated (IUU) fishing and the impacts of climate change.

The agreement also aims to drive advancements in technology and innovation to improve fisheries management and maritime security.

In addition to these priorities, the MOU is underpinned by shared principles, including regional solidarity, mutual respect, democratic values, and adherence to international and national laws. The agreement highlights the UK’s commitment to partnering with Pacific nations to address critical challenges and ensure sustainable development in the region.

The UK’s support complements FFA’s ongoing efforts to protect Pacific fisheries resources while contributing to global initiatives for sustainable oceans. This partnership reinforces the importance of collaborative efforts in fostering resilience, empowering local expertise, and enhancing maritime security across the Pacific.

