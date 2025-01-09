‘A Syrian-led Future’: Security Council Highlights Priorities Ahead

The Security Council met on Wednesday to discuss political and humanitarian developments exactly a month on from the collapse of the Assad regime. The transitional authorities also outlined their vision for the country’s future for the first time in a major international forum.

In his briefing, UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen underscored the delicate nature of the transitional phase, describing it as a moment of “great opportunities and real dangers.”

He urged careful navigation to ensure that decisions taken now lead to long-term stability.

The humanitarian situation remains critical, with nearly 15 million Syrians requiring health services, 13 million facing acute food insecurity, and over 620,000 displaced amid winter conditions.

“We must seize the opportunity of this moment,” stressed UN Emergency Relief Coordinator Tom Fletcher, as he outlined urgent priorities for rebuilding Syria.

Mounting humanitarian needs

Mr. Fletcher highlighted three main priorities for humanitarian teams on the ground.

First, restoring the country's services, shattered by 14 years of conflict, is essential amid widespread food insecurity, crippled health services and as the Tishreen Dam’s damage has restricted water and electricity for over 400,000 people.

Second, he outlined the importance of protecting displaced people as thousands are unable to return to their homes due to lack of infrastructure, services and the threat of unexploded ordnance.

Finally, Mr. Fletcher highlighted the resilience of Syrian women and girls, sharing stories of hope and determination and calling for their inclusion in rebuilding efforts.

Despite progress, the UN relief chief warned that much more is needed, including a comprehensive needs assessment and increased funding for humanitarian operations.

Persistent security challenges

Although law and order have improved in some regions, violence remains a significant concern. Mr. Pedersen reported incidents of unrest in the coastal regions, Homs and Hama.

Armed groups, including the ISIL terrorist network – and over 60 groups with conflicting agendas – also pose ongoing threats to Syria’s territorial integrity.

Key areas outside caretaker control, such as those held by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and People’s Protection Units (YPG), remain volatile.

Despite a US-brokered ceasefire near Manbij, clashes with Syrian National Army forces persist and Turkey has signalled potential military escalation.

Additionally, Israeli airstrikes and violations of the 1974 Disengagement Agreement over the Golan have further raised concerns about sovereignty.

Sanctions and economic recovery

Laying out the transitional authorities’ case for the first time in New York, Syrian Ambassador Koussay Aldahhak called for the immediate lifting of sanctions put against the past regime, arguing that they obstruct humanitarian and reconstruction efforts.

He urged the UN and Council Members to “respect the will of the Syrian people and its national choices.”

Mr. Pedersen acknowledged the need for economic support, stating that “a smooth end to sanctions, appropriate action on designations too, and major funding” are required for feasible reconstruction.

US Ambassador Dorothy Shea countered that sanctions would not hinder humanitarian assistance and reiterated her country’s support for a “Syrian-led and Syrian-owned political process.”

A path forward

Mr. Pedersen outlined priorities for a credible and inclusive transition, emphasising the need for broad representation in national dialogue, constitutional reforms, and free and fair elections.

Mr. Fletcher concluded by stressing the importance of a peaceful political transition to reduce humanitarian needs.

Stable peace will aid relief efforts

“We need the peaceful political transition that will help us to reduce humanitarian needs,” he said, urging coordinated global efforts to support Syria during this critical phase.

Mr. Aldahhak explained that the country is currently preparing for a national dialogue conference to establish a transitional government to oversee national processes including the drafting of the constitution and the holding of elections.

He also outlined the de facto authorities’ vision for Syria’s future, as a “positive contributor to the promotion of international peace and security” and expressed their will “to build friendly relations based on mutual respect.”

As Syria rebuilds, the United Nations remains committed to facilitating dialogue, delivering humanitarian aid, and ensuring that the country’s future is guided by its people and supported by a united global effort.

