UN Pledges Continued Humanitarian Support To Ukraine, As War Enters Fourth Year

14 January 2025

More than 12.7 million people inside Ukraine require aid, as do the more than 6.8 million Ukrainian refugees worldwide.

On Tuesday, Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Tom Fletcher visited the Kharkiv region, located in the east.

Support in frontline areas

He travelled to the village of Shevchenko, some 30 kilometres from the front lines, and another city, Kupiansk, which is on the front lines.

The UN is working with local partners in these areas to provide transport to people living close to the front lines so that they can access basic services. Many are older and have limited mobility.

Mr. Fletcher was later joined by the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, at a press conference with the governor of Kharkiv region.

Stay and deliver

He underscored the UN’s sustained commitment to stay and deliver for people as the war rages on.

Mr. Grandi wrote on social media that it had been valuable to meet the governor face to face.

“We assured him that the UN will continue supporting the authorities’ efforts to keep their people warm, strong and safe as a third consecutive winter increases hardship in Ukraine’s war-devastated frontline areas,” he said in a post on X.

Aid plans

The top UN officials will be in the capital, Kyiv, on Thursday to launch the 2025 humanitarian and refugee response plans alongside the Government.

The plans aim to ensure the continuation of critical assistance to people affected by the crisis.

