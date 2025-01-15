World News In Brief: North Gaza Under Siege, Aid To Millions In Syria, Tensions In Mozambique

14 January 2025

In his daily briefing in New York, UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric told journalists that there have been significant casualties reported in Jabalia al Balad and Khan Younis.

Meanwhile, Israeli authorities continue to deny UN-led efforts to reach people with vital assistance, he told correspondents.

North Gaza

The Israeli siege of north Gaza continues, while two attempts by UN teams on Tuesday to reach the Al Awda and Indonesian hospitals to evacuate patients and deliver critical supplies were denied.

As critical shortages soar, access to Al Awda, the only hospital still partially functioning in the north, has been extremely limited, Mr. Dujarric continued.

Meanwhile, the Indonesian Hospital remains out of service. Essential equipment has been destroyed, and the facility lacks necessities and adequate staff.

Mr. Dujarric noted that the last time UN partners were able to reach the hospital was in December.

Successful aid deliveries

Elsewhere in Gaza, five bakeries supported by the World Food Programme (WFP) are now operational after one reopened last week. However, due to a lack of fuel, they are functioning at half capacity.

UN partners have been distributing flour to some households, but they report that access constraints and supply shortages could jeopardise future deliveries.

The World Health Organization (WHO) reached Al-Shifa Hospital earlier this week in Gaza City and delivered 9,700 litres of fuel, as well as blood and plasma units for distribution.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

They also transferred three patients and eight companions for onward medical evacuation outside Gaza.

Meanwhile, UNICEF and the Palestinian Water Authority distributed more than 8,000 hygiene kits to some 50,000 people.

The UN and partners are doing everything possible to reach Palestinians in need with extremely limited resources, Mr. Dujarric said.

UN rights chief in Syria as UN and partners ramp up aid delivery

Mr. Dujarric reported that the High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk is in Damascus as part of a wider visit to Syria and Lebanon.

The right chief is scheduled to meet officials, as well as representatives of civil society organizations, top diplomats in Damascus and UN colleagues.

Meanwhile, across the country, the UN and partners report that more than 2.4 million people have received bread supplies between the end of November and 12 January.

More than 380,000 people have received general food assistance, including hot meals.

OCHA says that the humanitarian response continues amid security and logistical challenges.

Fuel cost concerns

UN Children’s Fund UNICEF on Tuesday called for increased humanitarian demining efforts to rebuild communities facing the long road to recovery following 14 years of brutal war.

Meanwhile, OCHA has expressed concern over rising fuel costs which could complicate travel for people looking to reach safe areas and health facilities.

Increasing fuel prices are also affecting humanitarian operations due to the surging cost of running generators, vehicles and heating equipment, reported Mr. Dujarric.

Mozambique: OHCHR urges calm ahead of disputed inauguration

Deadly violence in Mozambique left dozens of people dead after the October elections in which the ruling party’s candidate, Daniel Chapo was declared the winner.

As the Presidential inauguration is set to happen on Wednesday, the UN human rights office (OHCHR) has expressed concern over similar events repeating.

The agency urged the country’s security forces to “refrain from further unnecessary or disproportionate use of force” against protesters who have contested the outcome of the October elections.

Into exile

Runner-up candidate Venancio Mondlane has reportedly fled the country after two of his aides were shot dead, while protesters have barricaded roads and clashed with police.

In a statement, OHCHR said it was critical “that freedom of peaceful assembly is upheld and facilitated,” adding that “all stakeholders must take steps to de-escalate tensions and to resolve any election disputes peacefully.”

The office also called on the Mozambican authorities to ensure all violations and abuses of human rights are effectively and independently investigated and those responsible brought to justice, emphasising that victims must be provided with effective reparations and remedies.

© Scoop Media

