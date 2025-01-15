Ensure Smart Spending And Fair-Trade Practices This School Term

14 January 2025

With the first school term about to begin from Jan 27, parents are being urged to prioritise their needs and be wise while spending their hard-earned money. Recognising the financial pressures on families at this time, the Consumer Council of Fiji has heightened its market surveillance to ensure ethical trading practices, as a few key issues have been noted in previous years.

One of the most persistent complaints from past years is the practice of exclusive dealing, where schools require parents to purchase uniforms from a designated shop at a fixed price. This practice is illegal under the FCCC Act, as it denies parents the opportunity to compare prices and find better deals. The Consumer Council reminds schools and traders that they cannot enter into agreements for the exclusive sale of uniforms. Parents are encouraged to shop around to secure the best value for their hard-earned money. Any instances of such arrangements should be reported to the Council immediately.

The Council has in the past, also observed a large number of cases where traders engage in conditional selling during the back-to-school season. This involves requiring customers to purchase additional items or services alongside essential products like uniforms, shoes, or backpacks. Such practices lead to unnecessary expenses for families and infringe on consumers' rights to choose freely. Parents are advised to compare prices across multiple retailers, avoid purchasing bundled items they do not need, and report any instances of conditional selling to ensure fair trading practices.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading With many families receiving government assistance through e-wallets this season, the Council warns of the heightened risk of online scams and fraud. Consumers are urged to verify the legitimacy of online vendors, avoid sharing sensitive information such as One-Time Passwords (OTPs) or PINs, and be cautious of deals that seem too good to be true. Scammers often exploit busy shopping periods, so vigilance is crucial. If in doubt, seek guidance from trusted sources or contact the Council for assistance.

“We recognise the financial strain on families during this time,” said Ms. Seema Shandil, CEO of the Consumer Council of Fiji. “Parents have the right to make informed choices without feeling pressured into unnecessary spending. We advise consumers to prioritise value, compare prices, and report any unfair practices.”

Ms Shandil further added, “We encourage parents to use their government assistance thoughtfully, on items that children need to succeed during the school term. For example, avoid spending it on expensive or branded backpacks and lunchboxes, and focus on making practical choices such as uniforms and books. As parents, you know what is best for your children, so spend wisely and resist impulsive purchases,” added Ms Shandil.

Consumers are reminded to inspect goods thoroughly and check for quality, before making purchases and to report any suspicious or unethical practices to the Consumer Council’s national toll-free helpline at 155 or email complaints@consumersfiji.org.

