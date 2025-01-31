STATEMENT: Africa Climate Director: Trump Administration’s Abandonment Of The Paris Agreement Sets Dangerous Precedent

January 28, 2025, Africa Climate Director, Hellen Neima, stated:

"The decision by the Trump administration to withdraw the United States from the Paris Agreement immediately after taking office is a catastrophic blow to communities, families, nations, and millions of people around the world whose lives continue to be impacted by a climate crisis the United States has helped spur. The catastrophic fires in Los Angeles, as well as in other parts of the world such as the Amazon rainforest, provide a harrowing illustration of the real life consequences of unchecked climate change.

By abandoning the Paris Agreement, the United States—historically the largest carbon emitter and currently the world’s largest exporter of crude oil—has chosen to forsake its obligation to do its fair share of climate action, instead opting to continue to fuel a world on fire.

This retreat not only signifies a grave failure from a major emitter, but also sets a dangerous precedent for other Global North countries, which now more than ever must be held accountable for their historical emissions, pay their climate debt, and mediate their impact with effective climate action. By stepping back from legal obligations and international commitments, we risk undermining the collective responsibility needed to tackle the climate emergency effectively.

This decision jeopardizes our shared efforts to ensure a sustainable and just future for all. We must hold Big Polluters accountable.”

