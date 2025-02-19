Samoan District Affected By Manawanui Disaster Continues To Smell 'Oil And Diesel Odours'

Grace Tinetali-Fiavaai, RNZ Pacific Journalist

Communities in the Safata district affected by the sinking of the New Zealand Navy vessel HMNZS Manawanui say they continue to notice fuel odours in their vicinity.

Last week, Samoa's Marine Pollution Advisory Committee (MPAC) announced the lifting of the precautionary zone ban, which permitted villagers to resume fishing near the site of the disaster.

However, residents remain restricted from entering the two-kilometer radius surrounding the sunken vessel.

Since the disaster in October 2024, nearby communities have not yet been able to fish or swim in the area where the Manawanui sank off the coast of Tafitoala, one of the eight villages in Safata district.

Tuia Pu'a Leota, a spokesperson for the district, said the district has mixed feelings regarding the ban's removal.

"It is going to take more than [lifting the ban] that to get our natural shores and ecosystem back; therefore, there's a lot more work to do," he said.

"It was like we [started] making noise and now [the Samoan government] has lifted the ban. It sounds to us like it is something to tell us to sit and look pretty and shut up."

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

"We have mixed feelings about this. Even though [the government can see] that the smell is still strong, they have still lifted the ban.

"The announcement is noteworthy; however, we still detect strong oil and diesel odours from the ocean daily," he said.

"We appreciate the lifting of the ban and are working with the government on compensation. Our district's needs are paramount, and Safata deserves equitable treatment for fair compensation.

He said there is a lot of work still needed.

"This lifting does not assure our safety."

The leaders from the district have been demanding compensation from the Samoan and New Zealand governments.

They received around NZ$30,000 from the Chinese embassy for livelihood assistance within a day of making the request last week.

"We distributed it among the nine district villages and are grateful," Tuia said.

"It is a kind donation and assistance for the income and livelihoods of our people."

Tuia said the government had not been communicating well enough with their district, but only talking about workshops and information about regarding the removal work.

A spokesperson from the MPAC acknowledged the concerns raised by the residents of Safata district regarding the recent lifting of the fishing ban.

"The MPAC lifted the precautionary zone following confirmation from the Scientific Research Organisation of Samoa (SROS) that the seawater and marine life in the area are clear and uncontaminated."

The SROS conducted a series of sampling and testing of seawater and fish since October and after regular and ongoing analysis the results confirmed no risks or health issues.

However, the two-kilometer prohibited zone around the sunken HMNZS Manawanui remains in effect as fuel removal operations continue.

"We are aware of the reports of a lingering fuel smell in the area," the spokesperson said.

"The government, in collaboration with the New Zealand government and specialised contractors, is actively working to safely extract the remaining fuel from the Manawanui to prevent further environmental contamination.

"We assure the public that continuous monitoring and inspections are being conducted to address any potential health and environmental risks.

They said they understand the frustration caused by the lack of communication and are committed to improving efforts to communicate better.

"We will ensure that regular updates are provided to the community through various channels to keep everyone informed about the progress of the fuel removal operations and compensation matters."

A spokesperson for the New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade said the Samoan government is managing the overall response, and they are not able to comment on compensation issues.

New Zealand's focus is on supporting the Samoan government's response.

"Operation Resolution's focus continues to be on removing diesel fuel and other pollutants from the ship, minimising any possible environmental impacts and supporting the response.

"We know that the safe removal of diesel fuel and other pollutants from HMNZS Manawanui is important to the local community. We are absolutely focussed on doing a careful and thorough job."

© Scoop Media