Fiji: Serious Concerns Raised Over Flour Quality

Consumers are growing increasingly frustrated and alarmed after discovering weevils, maggots, and other signs of spoilage in a widely used brand of flour—an issue that is not new but has recurred multiple times. Numerous complaints have surfaced on social media and have been reported to the Consumer Council, raising concerns about the effectiveness of quality control measures. This ongoing problem has once again sparked serious questions about food safety standards and the accountability of manufacturers, distributors, and retailers in ensuring product quality.

The Council acknowledges that many consumers have encountered this issue, and while redress has been provided in several cases, such incidents should not be happening in the first place. Consumers should not have to go through the inconvenience of seeking refunds or replacements for a product that should meet quality standards from the outset.

Furthermore, many consumers, particularly those in rural areas or those unable to travel long distances, may never lodge complaints and, as a result, are unable to receive any form of redress. This highlights the urgent need for manufacturers and retailers to take proactive measures to prevent such issues rather than merely addressing them after they occur.

CEO Seema Shandil has strongly condemned the situation, emphasizing that flour is a household staple and should always be safe for consumption. “Consumers should not have to worry about finding insects or other contaminants in a basic food item, and such lapses in quality control are completely unacceptable,” she says. The Council insists that manufacturers must take full responsibility for maintaining high safety and quality standards, as no consumer should have to question the integrity of essential food products.

In response to a manufacturer’s public claim that unpredictable weather conditions may be contributing to the issue, the CEO emphasized that environmental factors should not be an excuse for poor product quality. “If weather conditions are affecting the integrity of the flour, then packaging needs to be improved immediately. No company should continue selling a product that is prone to infestation and spoilage just because of external factors. It is their responsibility to ensure that the product is fit for consumption when it reaches consumers.”

Food safety is non-negotiable, and repeated complaints about this particular brand of flour indicate an ongoing issue that has not been adequately addressed. The Council urges manufacturers to reassess their packaging, retailers to enforce stricter storage guidelines, and regulatory bodies to conduct thorough inspections to ensure compliance with food safety standards.

Retailers also play a critical role in maintaining food safety. They must ensure that storage conditions in warehouses and stores meet the highest hygiene standards. “Selling compromised products not only endangers public health but also damages consumer confidence in the food industry. Every player in the supply chain must be held accountable to ensure consumers are not put at risk,” the CEO added.

The Consumer Council of Fiji encourages consumers who encounter contaminated flour to report their concerns, via its toll-free National Consumer Helpline 155, or Complaints@consumersfiji.org.

