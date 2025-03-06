Arms Transfers Are Not A Human Rights-Free Zone - UN Report

GENEVA (4 March 2025) – States and the private sector must do more to tackle the devastating human rights impact of arms transfers, a UN Human Rights Office report published today says.

Amid the highest number of violent conflicts since World War II, such transfers and the diversion of arms are contributing to internal repression, human rights violations and abuses, and serious violations of international humanitarian law, the report warns.

“Arms transfers are not a human rights-free zone, as our report makes clear. Both States and private actors have clear obligations and responsibilities under international law and standards,” UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk said.

The report details challenges related to corruption and conflicts of interest in the arms sector, as well as gaps between what States and the private sector should do - and what they do in practice - to prevent, address and mitigate the negative human rights impact of arms transfers.

Political expediency and narrow economic objectives too often result in allowing arms transfers when there are real risks that they could contribute to violations of international law.

“More efforts must be taken to investigate, prosecute and punish those who assist in perpetrating international crimes through arms transfers. Barriers to effectively challenge arms transfer decisions through independent courts should also be reviewed and lifted”, the High Commissioner said.

The report further highlights that companies frequently lack human rights policies and due diligence processes to assess independently the risks of violations.

“States and the private sector need to do more to close the compliance gaps and act effectively to prevent, address and mitigate the negative human rights impact of arms transfers,” said the High Commissioner. “To address these systemic issues, arms transfers should be subject to greater oversight and accountability.”

The report calls for States to conduct robust risk assessments, refrain from prohibited arms transfers, prevent unlawful arms transfers by third parties, and ensure judicial oversight of transfers and provision of effective remedies to victims. The private sector has responsibility to respect human rights, including through undertaking effective human rights due diligence.

To read the full report, click on the following link: https://docs.un.org/en/A/HRC/58/41

