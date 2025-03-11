Global Standards, Local Impact: How Standards And Conformance Is Shaping APEC 2025

In a world where technology evolves at lightning speed, how do we ensure that our systems speak the same language? Standards and conformance may not make daily headlines, but they are the invisible forces driving seamless global trade and innovation. For over three decades, the APEC Sub-Committee on Standards and Conformance (SCSC) has been at the forefront of harmonising international standards, reducing technical barriers to trade, and fostering regulatory cooperation across the Asia-Pacific region. As we look ahead to 2025, SCSC is setting its sights on the next frontier: building a sustainable tomorrow.

A legacy of progress

Since its establishment in 1994, the SCSC has addressed a range of issues related to enhancing production and facilitating international trade in the APEC region.

We have promoted closer alignment with international standards, strengthened cooperation with international organisations, and facilitated mutual recognition agreements in some priority areas. The SCSC has also contributed to the development of technical infrastructure in the APEC region and increased transparency in standards and conformity assessment requirements.

In line with Putrajaya Vision 2040's goal of realizing an open, dynamic and peaceful Asia-Pacific community, the SCSC has made tangible impact and achievements in recent years.

For example, the SCSC's efforts have been instrumental in driving domestic regulatory development. It has played an important role in driving economic growth and alignment with international standards.

Our member economies recognize that in standardization and conformity assessment, the SCSC promotes regional cooperation and strengthens the alignment of domestic standards and global practices.

The SCSC is actively supporting trade facilitation by reducing technical barriers to trade, improving market access, and participating in the development process of the World Trade Organization's (WTO) Technical Barriers to Trade (TBT) and Sanitary and Phytosanitary (SPS) committees.

Key focus areas for 2025

As part of APEC’s broader theme of “Building a Sustainable Tomorrow” and the three priorities of “Connect, Innovate, and Prosper,” the SCSC will focus on four key areas in 2025:

Standards and conformance cooperation in the AI field

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is revolutionising industries around the world. With the accelerating development of the technology, standards and conformance assessments to ensure the reliability and interoperability of AI are emerging as important issues.

In 2025, the SCSC will host the AI Standards Forum Conference, bringing together APEC economies to share information and best practices for developing AI standards and building certification systems in the APEC region, discuss ways to increase interoperability and compatibility among AI systems, and build a network of AI-related experts to promote the safe and harmonious development of AI.

Developing the next generation of experts in standards and conformity assessment

The future of standardisation depends on the next generation of professionals. As standardisation is key to international trade, training and empowering the next generation of professionals is critical to the continued development of standards and conformity assessment. Therefore, enhanced cooperation among APEC economies is essential.

SCSC will enhance cooperation among APEC economies by fostering standards experts exchange and research on joint training programs and sharing of best practices in standards and conformity training curricula and programs at the APEC level.

Digital transformation of standard certification systems

As the digital economy continues to expand rapidly, digital transformation, alignment and harmonisation of standards and conformity procedures are becoming increasingly important. Therefore, it is necessary to strengthen cooperation on digital standards certification systems among SCSC member economies and share best practices to facilitate trade.

SCSC will focus on sharing best practices in digital conformity assessment, expanding Mutual Recognition Agreements (MRAs), and exploring the impact of digital transformation on standard and conformity assessment procedures. Considering the linkage with the WTO TBT and SPS agreements, efforts should focus on facilitating trade in the digital era by exploring how digital standards and certification procedures can be used in international trade.

Sustainable energy and standards cooperation

Finally, there is standard cooperation in the field of sustainable energy. As energy security and climate change response have emerged as critical issues globally, it is important to strengthen cooperation on standards and conformity assessment for renewable energy and low carbon.

Cooperation among member economies is essential for advancing the transition to sustainable energy. Key initiatives could include aligning standards for renewable energy and emerging technologies, sharing best practices in applying international energy efficiency standards, expanding cooperation on carbon reduction technologies and clean energy certification, and conducting research on energy standards within APEC.

In addition, we expect to share global initiatives and collaborate with international standardisation organisations such as ISO, IEC, and related organisations to discuss standardisation measures and technologies for sustainable energy.

As we set our sights on 2025, the SCSC invites stakeholders from all sectors—government, industry, and academia—to contribute to these important discussions. Your input and participation will shape the future of standards and conformance in the Asia-Pacific region. Let’s work together to build a sustainable, connected, and innovative tomorrow.

***

By Byung Goo Kang, Chair, APEC Sub-Committee on Standards and Conformance

