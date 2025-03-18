Border Agreement Between The Kyrgyz Republic And Tajikistan

Tammy Bruce, Department Spokesperson

March 14, 2025

The United States congratulates Tajikistan and the Kyrgyz Republic on their historic agreement to delineate and demarcate the entirety of their border. This accomplishment reflects the commitment of their governments to diplomacy and regional stability.

Settling border disputes is one of the most difficult diplomatic tasks a government can undertake, and we commend the vision and determination of both governments’ leaders to overcome obstacles. The United States hopes this landmark agreement opens the door to robust trade and people-to-people ties and to increased prosperity and peace for both countries and for the greater region.

