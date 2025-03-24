$2.1m Worth Of CDF Livelihood Assistance Delivered To North Malaita Constituency

The North Malaita Constituency (NMC) successfully delivered its first consignment of project supplies worth $2.1 million through its Constituency Development Funds (CDF) allocation for 2024.

This was part of the NMC’s ongoing commitment towards improving social and economic livelihood in the region as aligned with its strategic development plan.

This support aims at boosting the productive sector, mainly for projects under the agriculture and fisheries sub-sectors.

Materials and equipment delivered include:

• 1,000 bags of compound fertilizer for cocoa farmers

• 30,000 polybags for cocoa nurseries

• 31 chainsaws, 500 wheelbarrows, and 200 pruning kits

• Various nets for cocoa, copra, and pig farming

• 1,000 brush knives

• 5 x 30hp – boats/OBM & Engines

• 6 hammer mill machines for small-scale meat processing and other agricultural tools

• 16 church-building hardware materials

Member of Parliament for NMC, Honourable Daniel Waneoroa explained that the assistance was delivered based on the priorities and development needs of people as identified in a recently conducted constituency profiling and survey report.

He said that "supporting the productive sector including agriculture – particularly copra, cocoa and livestock and also fisheries are crucial because these are the main sectors that our people in the NMC rely on to sustain their livelihood as well as enhance the local economy in the region."

Hon. Waneoroa further confirmed that the constituency office also delivered boats and engines to revive fisheries centers in NMC that had been the mainstay for maritime rural communities in the past years before their closure during the ethnic tension period.

Hon. Waneoroa recognized his constituents' resilience, strength, and unity over the past years adding that it is the commitment of the NMC to empower constituents through such assistance, and practically supporting communities in economic initiatives for self-reliance.

While acknowledging the numerous challenges faced – particularly the slow implementation of the 2024 CDF program, social issues, slow implementation of the NMC’s strategic plan and other issues since taking up the leadership role, Hon. Waneoroa said that he was heartened to witness the incredible acts of kindness, solidarity, and determination among his people.

“These qualities are what make our constituency truly special,” he stated.

Hon. Waneoroa also took the opportunity to outline some of their key achievements and progress over the past months since he took up the leadership role as the MP for NMC.

• In Education: Over 141 students at the Solomon Islands National University (SINU) have been supported in 2024, with an additional 297 students supported this year, 2025 through tuition fee assistance without bias or preferential treatment. This support was part of the 2024 CDF allocation. Also, plans are in place to support students at the University of the South Pacific (USP) Solomon Islands Campus once 2025 funding is available. Education is emphasised as a fundamental right and a cornerstone of development.

• Technology in Schools: Starlink, a cutting-edge 21st-century technology, has been introduced to two Community High Schools (CHS) in NMC, enabling students to access online courses and conduct research from home, thereby reducing the digital divide and enhancing educational opportunities.

• Association Support: Three association groups have been assisted with their subscription fees through the Solomon Islands Agriculture & Rural Transformation (SIART) Program. This is an ongoing initiative of NMC to support local organisations.

• Project Development: Key projects, including the Maeuria Water Bottling Project, Silolo Hydro, and Fautharo Ground, have been supported through ground-breaking and reconciliation ceremonies, marking significant progress in revitalizing long-proposed initiatives.

• Social Assistance: Ongoing efforts are being made to address daily social issues affecting the community, providing necessary support where needed.

• Capacity Training: Training of NMC fishermen & Women and Manatangado Women Association Training - wider constituency progressing

• In Health: Successful delivery of hardware materials for Musukui Rural Health Centre.

Hon. Waneoroa emphasised that while progress has been made, there is still much work to be done.

He called for continued engagement and support from constituents to ensure that resources are effectively allocated to meet their needs.

He further extended his gratitude to the Ministry of Rural Development (MRD), his constituency officers, and local businesses for their support and collaboration.

Hon. Waneoroa reiterated his commitment to advocating for further resources and development projects to enhance the well-being of North Malaita communities and also reminds constituents that progress takes time, persistence, and cooperation.

He expressed confidence that, together, the people of North Malaita can build a brighter future, a stronger economy, and a more inclusive constituency for all.

Constituency Development Program is a national programme of the Solomon Islands Government (SIG) administered by the Ministry of Rural Development (MRD).

It is implemented by the 50 constituencies in the country purposely to improve the socio-economic livelihoods of Solomon Islanders.

