New Zealanders Leave Today To Join Global March To Gaza

Tuesday, 10 June 2025, 4:11 pm
Press Release: Palestine Solidarity Network Aotearoa

Two of the New Zealanders going on the Global March to Gaza are leaving from Christchurch today. They are Will Alexander and his partner Ava Mulla.

Will had a high profile a year ago for his hunger strike for Gaza and will be the principle contact for the media and for the Palestine solidarity movement here during the march.

Western governments, New Zealand included, have failed to act to stop the genocide in Gaza and have become complicit with the US/Israel in the most massive war crimes of the 21st century.

The march is a civil society action aiming to stop the genocide and bring overwhelming pressure to end Israel’s starvation of the people of Gaza.

