Update: Otahuhu homicide investigation

Attribute to Detective Senior Sergeant Darrell Harpur:

Yesterday morning, about 4.40am, Police were called to a report of a shooting in Seaside Park, Otahuhu.

Ambulance and Police located the victim, Samiuela Anania Tupou, who was critically injured and died at the scene.

Samiuela, 21, recently returned with his family to live in New Zealand from the United States.

Family and friends describe him as a fun-loving, hard-working young man who regularly attended church and enjoyed social occasions with his friends and family.

At this stage we believe the offender was not known to him.

We are committed to locating the offender or offenders and holding them to account.

We are appealing for anyone who witnessed this incident, or anyone who has any information at all that may help us with our investigation, to come forward and speak with Police.

Specifically we’d like to speak to anyone who may have sighted a light- or gold-coloured people mover, similar to a Honda Odyssey, in the South Auckland area on Friday night or early Saturday morning between 2-6am.

If you can help, please contact Counties Manukau Police on (09) 261 1300 or provide information anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

